For diehard Pepsi fans, what's better than one new flavor? Three new flavors. But what's even better than three new flavors? Three new flavors that have specifically been designed to be mixed together resulting in infinite new flavors.

The Pepsi S'more Collection, announced today, is exactly that: Three different soda flavors — Toasty Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, and Chocolate — that are intended to be mixed together in different proportions to create different varieties of Pepsi liquid s'mores.

Packed into individual 7.5-ounce cans, each flavor has its own profile. Toasty Marshmallow is described as featuring a "marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor." Graham Cracker is said to be "infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile." Finally, Chocolate has "dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor."

As for mixing, Pepsi says that "there is no wrong way to s'more;" however, the brand does offer up several suggested recipes. "The Classic" encourages all three varieties to be mixed equally. "Marshmallow (is for) Lovers" suggests half Toasty Marshmallow and a quarter each of the other two. "For the Graham" says use the same proportions but with half Graham Cracker. And finally, "The Chocolate Connoisseur" goes with two-thirds Chocolate, one-third Toasty Marshmallow and just a splash of Graham Cracker.

Granted, none of it's top-level mixology, but clearly the whole thing is just for a bit of fun. "S'mores is one of the most unapologetically delicious treats that everyone likes to enjoy in a different way," Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's chief marketing officer, stated. "This newest drop allows fans to construct their own s'mores to their liking — with the perfect amounts of graham, marshmallow, and chocolate — in a deliciously indulgent drink without any of the mess."

That said, making a Pepsi s'more isn't quite as simple as all that: You actually have to win one of the Pepsi S'more Collection kits first.

Pepsi says 2,000 winners will be selected from @Pepsi social media followers who share an image or description of how they s'more on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes opened today and last until September 27.