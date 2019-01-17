Peeps Cereal Is Here, and It Makes Your Milk Taste Like Marshmallows

Peeps are dead set on invading every food imaginable. First they came for Oreos (the limited-run cookies had the unfortunate side effect of dyeing your tongue neon pink), then Peeps-flavored Italian ice hit store shelves, followed by Peeps coffee creamer. A Dallas-based brewer even took it upon himself to make a bright blue, unauthorized Peeps-themed beer called Peep This Collab. And now, Peeps breakfast cereal is finally, inevitably a reality.

Produced by Kellogg's, the cereal features a mix of marshmallow-flavored, O-shaped cereal crisps (in pastel pink, blue, and yellow) and mini marshmallows. The O's are covered in tiny, sugary dots, kind of like the ones you see on Apple Jacks, and all of this marshmallowy goodness results in some pretty intensely-flavored milk. Our only complaint: not making the marshmallow bits (or the cereal bits, or both) Peeps-shaped was a real missed opportunity! Who wouldn't want to look at a bowl of adorably miniaturized bunnies and chicks?

The boxes are just hitting store shelves now, and this will be a limited run. (While Kellogg's didn't specify how long the cereal will be available, exactly, Easter falls on April 21 this year—so that's probably about the latest you can stock up.)

According to Instagram, it looks like Target is one of the first stores to carry Peeps cereal, so you might want to try your luck there first. Some early reviews from IG users: "Super sweet but super yummy...they got super vibrant with milk, which I loved," and "The sweetness is a nice balance, not too sweet but not bland. And because it all tastes like marshmallow, you can mix it with nearly any other cereal that you feel needs marshmallow in it." Good call.

Another idea: pour some Peeps creamer in your coffee, fix yourself a bowl of Peeps cereal, and have an entire marshmallow-themed breakfast.