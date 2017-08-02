Peanut Butter & Jelly Oreos Could Be Coming Our Way

Oreo’s famous sandwich cookies are about to get a little more… sandwich-y. Instagram account @JunkBanter, famous for leaking upcoming flavors of all kinds of cookies, candies and more, has posted a shot of packaging for a PB&J flavor, featuring what appear to be the non-chocolate Golden wafers surrounding peanut butter and jelly-flavored filling. (No, the jelly isn’t listed as any particular grape or berry variety.)

It’s not the first time jelly has found its way into the middle of the iconic cookie. Earlier this year, Oreo released a jelly doughnut flavor which featured a raspberry jam and custard filling inside. It’s also not the first time Instagram has been the source for a soon-to-be available limited edition Oreo cookie. Waffles & Syrup, popping candy-filled Firework Oreos and even Mississippi Mud Pie Oreos were all teased on junk food fan accounts before hitting store shelves (and before Oreo would officially comment on the flavors’ existence).

Oreo has truly embraced its status as a delivery vehicle for oddball flavors. This summer, the #MyOreoCreation contest saw fans from around the country submitting their own ideas for the next iteration of the cookies, as well as ideas for non-cookie Oreo-themed treats. Some of the flavors included avocado, cherry cola and popcorn, among other (perhaps more palatable) options. Oreo even made some of the suggestions and shipped them to their respective creators.

Famed pastry chef Dominique Ansel even got in on the action with his own limited-edition Oreo Spread. It would take the creativity of Ansel to top ideas like Swedish Fish Oreos and Peeps Oreos.

Of course, if PB&J Oreos sound too rich, you can just wash them down with a refreshing Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Oreo. Then again maybe this is the chance you've been waiting for to dunk a PB&J Oreo into some PB&J coffee. Or is that overkill?