Beloved Pastrami Joint Expands in NYC

Pastrami is a sentimental business. Everyone has their favorite version of the plump, smoky deli meat, which typically finds itself crammed between two slices of rye bread with mustard and not much else. And many people in New York have the same favorite version: The stuff you'll find at Pastrami Queen, a Jewish deli that's been an Upper East Side mainstay for decades.

To the good fortune of New Yorkers and tourists alike, the deli is opening a second location, in the Times Square area, this November. The new location will be inside the Pearl Hotel at 230 W. 49th Street. In addition to their signature pastrami sandwich, the deli specializes in corn beef, brisket, tongue, turkey, and chopped liver sandwiches, as well as some of the finest matzo ball soup and latkes you'll find in a city that has, well, a lot of competition.

The deli, which originated in Queens but moved to its UES location in 1998, has received some major endorsements over the years. For one, their sandwich was Anthony Bourdain's favorite in NYC, and he visited the restaurant frequently (and generously took Instagram photos with the beaming staff). "The sandwiches I crave most when I'm abroad are a pastrami on rye from Pastrami Queen, in New York," he said during a Reddit AMA in 2016.

Friedman's Restaurant Group also announced a new Upper West Side location of Friedmans, which will be the local franchise's sixth location. Friedmans is most known for their reuben sandwich, which includes hand-sliced kosher pastrami, gruyere cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.

The original location of Pastrami Queen is located at 1125 Lexington Avenue. The new Times Square location is slated to open on November 6.