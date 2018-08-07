Pasta Grannies Is the YouTube Channel for Everyone Who Loves Italian Nonnas

If you're into watching the hypnotic art of pasta-making, the Internet is a wonderful place. Thanks to the likes of Anthony Andiario—a Pennsylvania-based pasta maker with upwards of 63,000 followers—and Toronto-based Miyuki Adachi—who calls hand-rolling pasta her zen—Instagram is a pasta-making video destination in its own right. Elsewhere on the Internet, however, there's Pasta Grannies, the YouTube channel for anyone with a deep love of pasta and Italian nonnas.

It's not a new channel, but when Rome-based food writer and culinary tour leader Elizabeth Minchilli shared Business Insider's recent video on the channel, saying, "If you're not already watching Pasta Grannies then you are missing out," I happily followed the trusted Italian food authority's advice and dove down the rabbit hole that led me to this magnificent YouTube page.

The channel is the brainchild of food writer Vicky Bennison, who splits her time between Le Marche in central Italy and London. Every week, Bennison releases a new video based on her travels around Italy, in which she meets home cooks making everything from "the rarest pasta in the world [cut to some noodle wizardry I've never seen before] to ravioli cooked to perfection."

To date, she's interviewed almost 200 grannies and has 88,000 YouTube subscribers.

Bennison started this noble endeavor to preserve the wisdom—the techniques and recipes—belonging to these nonnas. "Of course pasta making isn't going to die out, but it increasingly is a commercial activity—for chefs, pasta shops and factories—rather than a domestic one," she writes on her website. "So I thought I'd celebrate these women and their skills by filming them."

The videos are short but educational, soothing but motivating. Each one shows off a unique pasta dish, and preserves heritage in the process. Learn how to make something more familiar like pici or tagliatelle, or discover something a little less well-known, like culurgiones, a Sardinian stuffed pasta filled with mashed potato, cheese, mint and saffron. Or watch the makings of a dish dating back to the 16th century that was meant to be eaten like corn on the cob!

If you're looking for something uplifting, mesmerizing and educational, spend some time here. Then, put your newfound skills and inspiration with some of our own pasta recipes.