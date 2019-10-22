The Best Bakery in Paris Will Bring Its Famous Bread to America

Image zoom Jean-Didier RISLER/Getty Images

In February, news broke that Angelina, the iconic Parisian teahouse and bakery known for its lusciously thick hot chocolate, would be opening its first U.S. location in Midtown. Now, another French transplant is headed to the city—but only for a limited time. On Monday, The New York Times reported that Poilâne, arguably one of the best bakeries in Paris, is popping up at Andrew Carmellini’s Lafayette from Tuesday, October 29 through Sunday, November 3.

In other words? New Yorkers have just under a week to get their hands on Poilâne’s legendary "hug-sized" sourdough loaves, and all of their tangy, crusty goodness.

Poilâne, which has devout fans in Martha Stewart and Ina Garten, is run by Apollonia Poilâne, a third-generation baker who took over the family business at the age of 18 after the death of her parents. Her cookbook, Poilâne: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery, launches in the U.S. on October 29, and The Times reports that she’ll be at the pop-up briefly that Tuesday to sign copies of the book, which contains instructions for making the famous sourdough at home.

Throughout Poilâne’s New York minute, guests can find carrot and curry cake, walnut financiers, and cardamom-ginger-swirled brioche feuilletée, among other items. Hopefully, the bakery's impossbily buttery, flaky croissants make an appearance too.

For those outside the New York City area, you can still get a piece of Poilâne through the cookbook, which is available to pre-order on Amazon now. It’s one of the many essential baking cookbooks we’ve got on our radar—the lineup also includes Pastry Love: A Baker's Journal of Favorite Recipes from James Beard Award-winner Joanne Chang (available to pre-order), Maida Heatter's Book of Great Desserts by the late, great Maida Heatter, and Ken Forkish’s Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza. Add a few to your shelf, and you’ll be well on your way to making your own impressive cakes and breads.

Poilâne: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery, $30 (pre-order) at amazon.com