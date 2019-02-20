Papa John’s to Put Chicken and Waffles Pizza on the Menu

Earlier this month, Papa John’s launched a survey—"Pick Our Next Pizza"—that let customers vote on the latest “specialty" pie to be added to the pizza chain’s menu. There were four options to choose from: Huevos Rancheros (chorizo, eggs, ranchero sauce, onions, tomato, and mozzarella), The Roast (smoked pulled pork, sweet chili hoisin bbq sauce, bacon, and onions), The Un-Pizza (which sounds like pizza dip, since there’s no dough) and finally, Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles (crispy chicken, “waffle crumbles,” bacon, cheese, and a drizzle of spicy honey). Customers had until February 7 to vote, when the choices were ultimately narrowed down to Huevos and Hot Honey Chicken—on Tuesday, Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles was officially declared the winner via the Papa John's Twitter account.

And the winner is ... Drumroll please …uhhh... drumstick please…*Ahem* … *Clears Throat … *Adjusts Mic* … HOT HONEY CHICKEN & WAFFLES! Watch for it to hit menus later this year! pic.twitter.com/pNUNojrX4r — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 19, 2019

Of the 52,000-plus votes that were cast, Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles received more than 70 percent of the final vote, according to a statement. The sweet and savory pie will be on the menu at Papa John’s stores in North America—price will vary depending on location. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a while to try it out, as it won’t launch until later this year. But in the meantime, let this be an excuse to sample all of the other specialty pies Papa John’s has to offer, like Philly Cheesesteak and “The Works” (pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives). Or, try out one of our many chicken and waffle recipes to prepare yourself.

In other Papa John’s news, the chain just announced that it will be partnering with Purdue University Global to offer a tuition reimbursement program for its employees. The partnership offers more than 180 different online degree programs, ranging from cybersecurity to finance—both corporate and franchise employees will have access to tuition benefits. To find out more, check out the full story here.