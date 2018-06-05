‘Päntsdrunk’ Teaches the Finnish Philosophy of Drinking in Your Underwear

If previous self-help books have failed to land you the results you’ve been looking for, a new tome released today may be right up your alley. "Päntsdrunk"—the Finnish philosophy of staying home and getting liquored up in your skivvies—has just arrived on American shores in the form of a 176-page explainer… and the concept might be more serious than you think.

The idea behind “päntsdrunk” begins with the Finnish word “kalsarikännit,” a term that the Finland Promotion Board defines as a noun that means “Getting drunk in your underwear, with no intention of going out.” It comes from a combination of two other Finnish words: “kalsari” which means “underwear” and “kännit” which means “drunkenness.”

Though the deeper origin story of the word in Finland isn’t entirely clear (Urban Dictionary has had an entry for it since 2015), how America became obsessed with the idea is. About a year ago, Finland—thanks again to its wacky Promotion Board—became “the first country in the world to publish its own set of country themed emojis.” Included on that list was, of course, “kalsarikännit”—because when you have a word like that, you definitely make an emoji out of it.

The emoji campaign worked, and in February 2017, droves of major media outlets like the Chicago Tribune, New York Magazine and Vogue (as Finland proudly boasted) covered this beautiful Finnish term. The Promotion Board even created a short YouTube video to teach Americans how to say the word properly.

However, since America’s grasp of the Finnish language is tenuous to say the least, when releasing the American edition of the official book on “kalsarikännit,” publisher HarperCollins decided on a slightly more digestible term, instead going with, Päntsdrunk: The Finnish Path to Relaxation—which officially goes on sale today.

Regardless of what you call it, this book from Finnish journalist Miska Rantanen could prove to be life-changing. “In Finland, Päntsdrunk is considered a path to recovery and self-empowerment to help you face your future challenges,” the publisher explains. “The Päntsdrunk method also includes bingeing on Netflix, scrolling mindlessly on your phone, sweet and salty snacks, sofa time, and blocking all work communications. It will lead you to a healthier, more energizing and relaxing life—wherever, whenever.”

Sounds like the hardest part of living the päntsdrunk lifestyle is actually going through the mental strain of reading the book Päntsdrunk. After that, you should be home free…

Päntsdrunk: The Finnish Path to Relaxation is available on Amazon for $18.