The Prettiest Cocktails in Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year: Living Coral

Following 2018's mysterious, dramatic Ultra Violet, color trendsetter Pantone has announced their 2019 color of the year: Living Coral. "Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment," reads a release from the company, which describes the hue as "an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge." You know what else is energizing and enlivening? A really good cocktail. That's why we've rounded up some of our favorite drinks in this year's signature shade, from a new take on the classic Paloma to the perfect watermelon margarita.

Campari-Fennel Aperitif

Did you know bracing, bitter Campari pairs especially well with fennel? In this refreshing cocktail (pictured above) the combo gets blended with sparkling wine, simple syrup, and lemon.

Watermelon Margarita

The secret to making the most delicious watermelon margarita? Select the ripest watermelon possible. When you pick up the fruit, it should feel a bit heavy for its size. Then, give it a thump. If it's ripe it'll make a deep, hollow sound.

Blood Peach Bellini

Can't get ahold of super-seasonal summer blood peaches? Combine Campari, grenadine and white peach puree to approximate the rare fruit’s flavor and color.

Mediterranean Pink Lady

This crisp, citrusy drink combines gin, Campari, and limoncello (plus an egg white to froth it up).

Blood Orange Screwdrivers

The perfect mix of bitter and sweet, this take on the classic screwdriver is best served garnished with a blood orange wheel (or several blood orange wheels).

Paloma Italiana

This variation of the Paloma is made with reposado tequila (“rested,” barrel-aged tequila) and grapefruit soda.

