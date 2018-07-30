The Best Things We Ate at Panorama Music Festival This Year

While many people attend music festivals for the music, we attend music festivals for the snacks, and we are no longer a fringe group; the food at the country's best-known festivals have dramatically improved, offering guests the opportunity to taste dishes from the host city's most exciting restaurants.

This weekend at Panorama Music Festival in NYC's Randall's Island Park, we took advantage of our favorite eateries setting up stands in one park, allowing us to enjoy eight-course meals that could include, say, a pizza from Roberta's and then ice cream from Ice & Vice, all without having to ride a subway around the city. And then there was the music that served as a soundtrack for our snacking, which was also excellent.

Below, the best bites (and sips) we consumed at the festival—many of which come from restaurants with brick-and-mortars in the city, so you can eat them, too.

Diavolo Pizza at San Matteo Pizzeria

Where to Find: 1559 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028

Chicken Salad Sandwich and BLT Sandwich at Gertie's

Where to Find: Opening this fall in Williamsburg

Shrimp and Lobster Queso Nachos at Lolo's Seafood Shack

Where to Find: 303 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026

Mozzarella Sticks at Big Mozz

Where to Find: Smorgasburg and Yankee Stadium

Brown Sugar Cornmeal Cookie with Blueberry Ice Cream Sandwiches at Melt Bakery

Where to Find: 32 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002

'Bad & Boujee Mule' at Deep Eddy Vodka Trailer

Where to Find: Festivals around the country

Spicy Japanese Fried Chicken at Tojo's Kitchen

Where to Find: #95 (By Tiffany & Co), 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd, Paramus, NJ 07652

Deep-Fried Cookie Dough at DŌ NYC

Where to Find: 550 LaGuardia Pl, New York, NY 10012

All the Paletas at La Newyorkina

Where to Find: 240 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012