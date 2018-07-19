What to Eat and Drink at This Year's Panorama Festival

New York City's Panorama music festival comes to Randall's Island in a little over a week—from Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29 to be exact—and, in addition to releasing set times for each act, the folks behind the fest just revealed the food vendor lineup. Not surprisingly, the list of eats is as delightfully varied as the list of performers, and, just like you can bounce between semi-overlapping sets by Lil Wayne and St. Vincent, you can have your Loco Coco pitaya bowl with a Mighty Quinn's BBQ slow-smoked pork sandwich on the side.

As for the rest of Panorama's food vendors, they're heavy on the Instagram bait (Avocaderia's rosette avocado toast, Eggloo's Hong Kong waffle-wrapped soft serve) and elevated fast food (BigMozz's crispy mozzarella sticks, Sweet Chili's Sriracha fries), with a few standbys thrown into the mix, like Roberta's Pizza and Bareburger. Also, The Happiest Hour will be on-hand to provide craft cocktails. (Sample drink: The Pineapple Express, a combination of pineapple, sage, honey, lime, and your choice of either cachaça, Guatemalan rum, or tequila.)

Since Panorama is aware that there's nothing worse than hearing, say, SZA launch into her set as you're standing in line for a MatchaBar iced tea, they've partnered with Postmates to streamline the order and pickup process. If you have either the Postmates or Panorama app on your phone you can log in, and, through a special geo-perimeter on Randall's Island, order and pay for your food at participating vendors. You'll get a push notification with a pickup time, and when your food is ready you can bypass the line, walk straight to the window, and grab your snacks, victoriously.

If you really want to get a head start on planning your between-concerts food runs, check out the full list of vendors that will be on-site next weekend, below.