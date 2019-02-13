Panera Launches Double Bread Bowl Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Last August, Panera changed the game when it started testing out a Double Bread Bowl—we repeat, Double Bread Bowl—which essentially boils down to a loaf of bread, carved with two separate "bowls" to hold soup (or mac and cheese, if you’re so inclined). It was only available in Philadelphia at the time, so the rest of America had to wait to load up on double the broccoli cheddar soup—until now. Today, Panera announced that Double Bread Bowls will be available nationwide for a limited time, starting on Valentine’s Day and lasting through the end of the month. After all, nothing says romance like sharing a bowl (er, bread) of soup—so consider your plans for Thursday night locked in.

Each Double Bread Bowl is made with fresh sourdough bread, and you can choose from 91 different soup and mac and cheese combinations to fill it up, according to a statement. (And if you’re reading this, Panera, we think fondue should be an option too.) That includes seasonal soups and custom mac and cheese as well, so you’re free to combine bacon mac and cheese with baked potato soup, or keep it simple with regular mac and cheese and creamy tomato. However, if you order online or on the Panera app, your options are limited to five "fan favorite combinations": Chicken Noodle and Broccoli Cheddar, Creamy Tomato and Broccoli Cheddar, Broccoli Cheddar and Broccoli Cheddar, Bistro French Onion and Broccoli Cheddar, and Ten Vegetable and Creamy Tomato. So basically, if you’re not a fan of Panera’s Broccoli Cheddar soup, or really want mac and cheese, you might want to order in store.

The Double Bread Bowl will be available for $9.99 at participating Paneras, while supplies last—and, considering it will only be around for two weeks, we’d suggest heading to Panera soon before the masses set in. And if you don’t envision soup and bread for your Valentine’s Day date, there are plenty of other restaurants and chains that are running deals. You can score everything from free dessert to free wings—find out more here.