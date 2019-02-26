Panda Express Adds Vegan Dishes to Its Menu Worldwide

If you're vegan or just a curious flexitarian, listen up—Panda Express is about to make dining out even more simple. Despite having some veggie-centric meals on the menu, like eggplant tofu and vegetable spring rolls, the chain’s nutrition information disclaimer (found online, at the bottom of dish descriptions) clearly states “Panda Express does not have any vegetarian or gluten-free dishes.” That’s because said dishes use chicken broth or involve some form of an animal seasoning, making them off-limits for vegans—until now. This week, Panda Express will add vegan menu items to all 2,000-plus of its locations around the world, reports VegNews.

The changes involve taking two entrees, the eggplant tofu and chow mein, and removing the aforementioned animal products from the recipes. According to VegNews, the move comes after animal-rights group Vegan Outreach launched a campaign to get Panda Express to offer vegan-friendly menu items, which included a petition with around 5,000 signatures. Yesterday, the nonprofit announced on Instagram that its campaign had been successful, and that vegan eggplant tofu and chow mein would be hitting Panda Express by the end of the month. It’s unclear if any other vegan items (and maybe, perhaps with another petition, gluten-free menu items) will be added to the menu, and Panda Express did not respond to an inquiry from Food & Wine at the time of publication.

Panda Express joins the rankings of Carl’s Jr., White Castle, and most recently, Muscle Maker Grill in offering vegan fast-food options. Carl’s Jr. has the Beyond Burger (dubbed the “Beyond Famous Star”) on its menu until this spring; Muscle Maker Grill will now carry the Impossible Burger at select locations around the U.S., a product White Castle adopted nationwide last year. And while McDonald’s vegan Happy Meal, the “McFalafel,” is only currently available in Sweden and Finland, with this plant-based trend, perhaps it’ll make its way stateside eventually.