Paleo Diet-Inspired Baby Food Is Here

Upset your infant isn’t able to join you in your paleo diet obsession? That very first-world problem is about to become a thing of the past. Facing this exact issue, Serenity Heegel and her fiancé Joe Carr launched Serenity Kids, basically the world’s first paleo diet-inspired baby food.

Though Serenity Kids’ website only mentions paleo in passing, Heegel described her and her husband as avid paleo followers who were inspired by their diets to create this first-of-its kind baby food, according to FoodNavigator-USA. “I just couldn’t believe that nothing existed that would be something I would want to feed my own baby,” she told the site. As a result, her company created “a baby food high in healthy fat and protein.”

“We have three different flavors that we are launching with: our chicken and pea with carrot, which is certified organic and it's free-range chicken; and then we have our 100% grass fed, grass finished beef with organic sweet potato and organic kale; and then we have our pastured uncured bacon that has organic butternut squash and organic kale, all of which are in shelf-stable, 4-ounce pouches,” Heegel explained. The foods are also billed as low-sugar and allergen-friendly. “One of the other things we really wanted to do was to focus on allergens, which are a really big thing with autistic kids, for example, and a lot of kids in general. So, this way parents will have another choice,” she continued.

For now, Serenity Kids paleo-inspired pouches won’t be available in grocery stores. Instead, they’re being offered for pre-order on the MySerenityKids.com website. Though the product isn’t set to ship until later this month, Carr claims word has been spreading thanks to the support of the notoriously enthusiastic paleo community. The company claims it’s already pre-sold 400 cases or around 1,800 pouches in total. “Our goal is to make just a massive splash in the industry and really make our presence known, because we know that someone will copy us sooner rather than later,” said Carr. Hey, if Papa John's has gluten-free pizza that's not meant of celiacs, then that's very possible.