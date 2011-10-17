Pairings Tuscany: Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler and Alan York Playlist
Sting performs a set list of his greatest hits at a memorable food, wine and music collaboration with chef Joe Sponzo and wine expert Alan York.
Sting's Dinner Party Set List
|ArtistSongDownload
|
Sting
|
Englishman In New York
|
|
Sting
|
Magic
|
|
Sting
|
When We Dance
|
|
Sting
|
Roxanne
|
|
Sting
|
Straight To My Heart
|
|
Sting
|
Message In A Bottle
|
|
Sting
|
Shape Of My Heart
|
|
Sting
|
Fields of Gold
|
|
Sting
|
Desert Rose
|
|
Sting
|
Every Breath You Take
|
|
Sting
|
Fragile
|
Pairings Tuscany Dinner Party Playlist
The dinner music at this event was selected by hosts Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler and Alan York. The playlist included selection from the following classical artists:
