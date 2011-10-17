Pairings Tuscany: Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler and Alan York Playlist

Sting performs a set list of his greatest hits at a memorable food, wine and music collaboration with chef Joe Sponzo and wine expert Alan York.

Updated January 28, 2020

Sting's Dinner Party Set List

Sting

Englishman In New York

Sting

Magic

Sting

When We Dance

Sting

Roxanne

Sting

Straight To My Heart

Sting

Message In A Bottle

Sting

Shape Of My Heart

Sting

Fields of Gold

Sting

Desert Rose

Sting

Every Breath You Take

Sting

Fragile

Pairings Tuscany Dinner Party Playlist

The dinner music at this event was selected by hosts Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler and Alan York. The playlist included selection from the following classical artists:

