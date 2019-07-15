OXO’s Top-rated Spiralizer Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — But Only for the Next Few Hours

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon Prime Day—or days in 2019’s case—is finally here, meaning Prime members (or people taking advantage of the 30-day free trial) can save massively on coveted items like KitchenAid mixers, Instant Pot pressure cookers, food processors, kettles, and more. Right now, we’re here to tell you about the more.

Top-selling kitchenware and home goods brand OXO is cutting prices on a bunch of products for Prime Day, and this handheld spiralizer is sure to go fast considering everyone seems to be getting in on the noodle-ifying vegetables trend. As a Lighting Deal offer, customers can buy the brand’s two-blade, handheld spiralizer for 20 percent off, bringing the price down to $16, from 3:35 ET to 9:35 ET today only.

Reviewers like that the OXO spiralizer is easy to use, store, and clean, and happy customers have found success turning zucchini, potatoes, cucumbers, and more into noodles, zoodles, or whatever your preferred -oodle term. For beginner spiralizers, the Good Grips gadget is a great starter tool because it’s less expensive than many of its peers and won’t take up a lot of space in your kitchen.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on this discounted little helper, remember: You only have six hours, or until the deal is all claimed, before the price readjusts back to normal. And if you’re looking for even more amazing kitchen deals to score during Amazon Prime Day 2019, these are the absolute best knife sales for both chefs and aspiring chefs alike.