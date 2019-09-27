OXO’s Best-Selling Coffee Maker Is on Sale—And It’s the Best Deal We’ve Seen Since Prime Day

Image zoom Oxo

Cappuccinos, lattes, cold brews, pour over—there are dozens of ways we start our day with coffee. And while we love the drink all year long, Sunday, September 29 is an especially momentous occasion, National Coffee Day.

You can bet we’re heading to our favorite cafes to snag a free mug (or two!) of the good stuff, but thanks to OXO, we’ve found another way to celebrate the beverage: Its best-selling 9-cup brewer is on sale—and we haven’t seen a deal this good since Prime Day.

Originally $200, shoppers can now save 30 percent on this powerful machine until Monday, September 29. The stylish brewer is renowned for making consistently great coffee and is even recognized by the Specialty Coffee Association for delivering a gold-standard cup every single pour.

Designed with cutting-edge technology, the OXO Brew 9-Cup Coffee Maker precisely heats and maintains the perfect water temperature for coffee (197.6 to 204.8 degrees F) throughout the entire brew cycle, while its Rainmaker showerhead evenly distributes the water over grounds in measured intervals. It even features an automatic pre-infusion cycle which wets the coffee beforehand to improve the taste. And with one button you can program an automatic start time, plus its LED display makes it easy to see brewing status, time, and coffee freshness.

It’s one of Amazon’s most popular coffee machines, with over 600 perfect five-star ratings. Reviewers describe how much they love the temperature control, as well as how great the coffee tastes.

“I’ve been using mine daily for almost 1.5 years, and it's been excellent each time,” wrote one shopper. “I noticed a huge difference in the taste and aroma of my coffee the first time I used this machine, and I've been enjoying it ever since. The OXO produces some of the best home-made coffee I've ever had. It seems to be able to bring out more flavors from the coffee that aren't noticeable when other machines are used.”

Another added: “No point in repeating all the superlatives already stated in the many other reviews. I'll just add that after owning Cuisinart, Braun and Krups coffee makers, none compare to the OXO. The OXO produces rich, strong coffee with no bitterness. In fact, it is so efficient that I had to reduce the amount of coffee beans to about [two-thirds] of what I normally use. Moreover, the components are well made and the whole system has a feeling of quality. And, I have to admit, it's fun watching the brewing process with hot water almost silently bubbling up through the center of the reservoir.”

Others also describe how easy the machine is to clean, as well as the impressive heating capacity of the double-wall stainless steel thermal carafe.

“This is coffeemaker brews the best cup of automatic drip coffee ever,” a reviewer said. “I'm a diehard french press fan, but [this] comes very close and does a much better job of filtering fine gritty grinds. The initial soaking of hot water the grounds receive before brewing isn't a gimmick, although it sounds like a gimmick, but it makes all the difference between an average cup of drip and fully bloomed glorious full strength coffee. The thermal carafe keeps its contents warm for at least [four] hours and cleans easily. In fact, there are only few moving/removable parts which are washable and easy to reassemble.”

While the OXO Brew 9-Cup Coffee Maker usually retails for $200, right now you can get it for just $140. But the deal only lasts until Monday—so add one to your cart now so you can take coffee breaks every day.