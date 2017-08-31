7 Over-the-Top Ice Creams to Help You Celebrate the End of Summer [Video]

Summer is just about to come to an end. But when the season was still ripe with trips to the beach, there was no better way to celebrate the warm weather than with ice cream (other than a glass of rosé of course). Sure, some people like to keep it simple, but fancy ice cream—the kind topped with candy, a mountain of whipped cream, or served as though it’s the pinnacle of culinary achievement—is much more our style.

If you’re like us, and you think ice cream should be treated just like the high class, decadent treat that it is, you’ll love these heavenly ice cream-based confections that have caught our eye as summer ends (because soon, we’ll all be focused finding the perfect pumpkin pie recipe). Here are seven of the most mouthwatering, over-the-top ice cream desserts you should try right now—after all, autumn is coming.

Black Tap BAM BAM Milkshake

Black Tap's infamous milkshakes often come topped with candy, doughnuts, even their own slices of cake. The Bam Bam features Fruity Pebbles cereal, a Nerds Rope, and Pop Tarts.

Snowflake Gelato

Last week, Selfridges in London started selling this $127 ice cream cone called the Billionaire’s Ice Cream. It’s served with 24-karat gold leaf and edible diamonds.

Maple & Ash Sundae Service

Served on what looks like a tea tray, the sundae service at Maple & Ash lets you build your dessert. Toppings include maraschino cherries and toffee crunch, which come with scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream.

Dominique Ansel’s watermelon ice cream sandwich

Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Bakery Japan

Only available at the pastry chef’s bakery in Tokyo (and a limited time in New York), this “What-a-Melon Soft Serve,” consists of house-made watermelon soft serve sandwiched in a carved out slice of the fruit.

King Kong Sundae

Only at Sugar Factory #KingKongSundae #InsaneMilkshake #Goblet #Repost 📸 @sophieholic A post shared by Sugar Factory Manila (@sugarfactoryph) on Mar 18, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

Served at the Sugar Factory, this mountain of ice cream includes toasted marshmallows, ice cream cones, two rainbow suckers, and chocolate chip cookies.

Potato Head Sundae

Potato Head Sundae. Salty sweet madness with caramel, peanut butter, potato chips and fresh whipped cream. Photo @kim_thorn #brooklynfarmacy #sodafountain #comeandgetit A post shared by Brooklyn Farmacy&Soda Fountain (@brooklynfarmacy) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

At Brooklyn Farmacy in Carroll Gardens, you can get the Potato Head Sundae: It’s vanilla ice cream surrounded by potato chips and doused in caramel sauce, then topped with—what else—a swirl of whipped cream.

Ice cream fish bun

Ice cream fish bun !! 😋😋#cafeaboong#icecreamfishbun#ถือไปถือมาปลาตัวนี้ก็แย่งกินไอติมจนหมด#ละลายเร็วไปไหมมมมม A post shared by Ciao_Chawanat (@astarothz) on Jun 4, 2015 at 1:22am PDT

Korea's Café Aboong (there's now a location in Thailand, too) is famous for this dessert: Waffle batter in the shape of an open-mouthed fish, filled, of course, with ice cream. They're also available in more and more places stateside, including New York's Taiyaki.