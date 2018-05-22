The Outside Lands Food Lineup Is Here, and It's Pretty Insane

This August, Outside Lands will feature some of the country's biggest music acts—including Janet Jackson, Bon Iver, Beck, and the Weeknd—so it only makes sense that the food lineup would also showcase some big stars, too. Festival goers can enjoy some of the best restaurants, bakeries, breweries, and wine bars in the city. Plus, the entire food roster for the VIP section is comprised solely of chefs who are women. (More of this, please.)

The San Francisco music fest, which takes place August 10 to 12 in Golden Gate Park, announced the food and drink lineup on Tuesday, and it begs the question: Is it weird to go to a music festival exclusively for the food? The offerings include food and drink from 83 restaurants, 41 wineries, and 30 breweries, all from the Northern California/Bay Area.

Cameron Neilson

A healthy mix of veteran and new spots, the restaurants represented include The Monk’s Kettle, The Little Chihuahua, Hawker Fare, The Bird, FOB Kitchen, 4505 Meats, FK Frozen Custard, and a truly overwhelming amount more. SF breweries like Old Kan, Holy Craft, Seismic and Sufferfest will hold down on the beer front, with Favia, Outland, Lorenza Wine Co, Ashes & Diamonds, and more pouring local and imported wines.

Cameron Neilson

V.I.P. ticket holders will have access to an all-star group of all-female chefs, with food from Petit Marlowe (executive chef Jenn Puccio-Guyer and co-owner Anna Weinberg), International Smoke (Ayesha Curry), and A16 (executive chef Nicolette Manescalchi and owner/wine director Shelley Lindgren).

Andrew Jorgensen

There will even be an entire section devoted to cheese, called Cheese Lands. (We believe that all events should have entire sections devoted to cheese.) Curated by Cypress Groves, the fromage selection will, of course, include their famous Humboldt Fog, a distinctive blue inspired by the haze of the Bay Area.

For the full lineup—and to see what dish each restaurant is making—visit Outside Lands website.