All of the Food Items Top Oscar Nominees Will Find In Their Gift Bags This Year

Chocolate jewels, anyone?
As we near the 91st annual Academy Awards (airing Sunday, February 24), the perennial guessing game for “Best Picture” winner begins. Will it be Black Panther? Roma? The Favourite? But we’ve also been keeping an eye out for another traditional announcement—Distinctive Asset’s “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag, which will be handed out to the top 25 Oscar nominees this year. The bag includes everything from luxury travel packages to gourmet chocolate and snacks—and the valued price tag reaches six figures. Pretty sweet, whether you bring home a gold statue or not.
This year’s bag, which is the seventeenth edition, will be delivered out to nominees in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director categories this week. Want to take a peek inside? Here’s what Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Christian Bale and more will be be getting in their bags, win or lose.
Food-themed gifts:
- A gift box of “edibles, topicals, and concentrates” from Coda Signature, which includes hand-painted chocolate truffles, a Coffee & Doughnuts Chocolate Bar, and a Cream & Crumble Chocolate Bar
- A Yeti Cooler full of different flavors of Jarritos soda
- A white absinthe, from A. Junod
- Chocolate "jewels" from Chocolatines’ Chocouture line: flavors include Lemon Sage Topaz, Champagne Diamond, and Ginger Sake Pearl
- A meal at Flora Farms
- Gluten-free, dairy-free, and naturally sweetened chocolate from Good Girl Chocolate
- A poolside dinner with a celebrity chef for the nominee and friends, from Nest Seekers International
- A Salted Toffee Crisp Bar from Optimum Nutrition
- Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies
- A two-tier gourmet pretzel gift box from Posh Pretzels
- A “Pure Organice Maple Syrup and Glamour Gourmet” gift set from Rouge Maple
- A 750 ml bottle of Southern Wicked Lemonade Moonshine
Other highlights:
- One of four small-ship trips from International Expeditions: Iceland, the Galapagos, the Amazon, or Costa Rica & Panama, for the nominee and a guest
- A stay at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece
- A wellness retreat including morning meditation, gourmet meals, spa services, and a cleansing ceremony with Shaman Soraya, from 3d marketing.
- A week's stay for two at Golden Door, an all-inclusive luxury wellness retreat
- A custom stained glass portrait, by John Thoman
- Plenty of beauty products, ranging from luxury eyelashes to antioxidant serums
The 91st annual Academy Awards airs Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.