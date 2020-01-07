The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Looking for Drivers

Sometimes, the most important thing you learn in college is what you don't want to do with your life. So if four years of studying has left you pining for an unexpected pivot, this could be just the opportunity you're looking for: Oscar Mayer is currently seeking this year's Wienermobile drivers/spokespersons—a.k.a. "Hotdoggers." Yes, the salary is "competitive."

For decades, Oscar Mayer has been hiring these Hotdoggers to travel the country as brand ambassadors behind the wheel of a 27-foot hot dog. And from now until January 31, the company is accepting applications from graduating college seniors to be one of the 12 full-time, paid Hotdoggers as part of the Oscar Mayer's 2020 class. To qualify, all you need is to be "outgoing, creative, friendly, [and] enthusiastic … with a big appetite for adventure" (and probably a big appetite for hot dogs doesn't hurt). Oscar Mayer also suggests that a BA or BS in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing is preferred, though "applicants are not limited to these degrees."

Image zoom Oscar Mayer's "Hotdoggers," Class of 2019 Oscar Mayer

Oh, and you're going to need a driver's license and plenty of confidence behind the wheel—though you'll get some pointers on that, too. Oscar Mayer explains that the one-year position "will kick off in June at Hot Dog High—a two-week training where you'll be taught the ins and outs of life as a Hotdogger. At this time you'll also select your Hotdogger name, become an expert on hot dog puns, and learn to parallel park the Wienermobile, all before heading on the road!"

Finally, if you are chosen, your duties will include representing "Oscar Mayer in radio and television appearances and interviews, retail grocery events, charity functions, and more," along with the chance to "'meat' and greet folks from coast to coast." Basically, you're part of the Mayer family.

"We're eager to see who will cut the mustard in 2020 and travel the country on behalf of the Oscar Mayer brand," Matt Riezman, associate director of Oscar Mayer, said in the announcement. "With 33 years under our belt, the Hotdogger job continues to be a highly coveted position. If you're ready to celebrate our love of meats, drive miles of smiles nationwide and provide fans with an unforgettable Wienermobile experience, send us your resume!"

Sound good? You can apply here.