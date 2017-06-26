Oscar Mayer Hits the Road (and Takes Flight) With Two New Wiener Vehicles

If you’ve never had the thrill of seeing the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in person, there are about to be a few brand new ways you could be graced by the presence of the brand’s hot dog-shaped vehicles. As of today, the company’s famous car is getting a pair of new additions to the Wiener Fleet with the unveiling of the WienerCycle and the, yes, a flying WienerDrone.

The Wienermobile first hit the road with its iconic hot dog form in 1936, the design of Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl Mayer. Since then, multiple incarnations of the oblong vehicle have been built and upgraded atop custom chassis and streamlined with new designs to roll with the changing times. Spotting the Wienermobile was (and is) a thrill, partly because the red and yellow wagon was one of the few places to get the coveted Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistle.

The WienerCycle, destined for urban delivery, is a moped and sidecar combo (sorry, no French fries or soft drink included). The bike has an 8.5 horsepower engine and the sidecar, an homage to the OG Wienermobile, keeps 8 hot dogs warm and ready for enjoyment.

Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

The WienerDrone is the flying hot dog of your dreams, assuming you’ve been dreaming of a flying hot dog that can deliver hot dogs. It features remote or autonomous control options. Yes, it can fly itself, meaning this is indeed the smart wiener of the future we were always promised. The drone can reach heights of 1,500 feet, fly at 50 miles-per-hour and drop a payload of one ready-to-eat hot dog with precision.

Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

They join the aforementioned Wienermobile, as well as the WienerMini (built from a Mini Cooper) and the WienerRover, a small RC unit that looks like a more delicious version of the one NASA put on Mars and can even travel off-road.

To celebrate the release of the newest vehicles, Oscar Mayer is taking their new WienerFleet to Weiner, Arkansas for a July 4th celebration where, presumably, they’ll also spellcheck the name of the town. Part of the reason for the inclusion of two new mobile hot dogs was to bring attention to the reworking of Oscar Mayer’s famous wiener recipe to exclude nitrates and added nitrates, by-products, and artificial preservatives from the product, an industry first.

“As the most iconic brand, we’re going where other hot dogs can’t. We’re committed to getting our new hot dog in everyone’s hands – and we knew that was a job for more than just our iconic Wienermobile,” Oscar Mayer's head of marketing Greg Guidotti said in a statement. “We’ve expanded our Oscar Mayer fleet, ensuring every American can taste the new recipe, because we believe everyone deserves a better hot dog.”

Of course, if you’ve ever dreamed of driving the Wienermobile yourself, Oscar Mayer is always looking for the next generation of “Hotdoggers” on their website, or you can apply to have the fleet show up for a visit. Short of that, you can always follow the Wienermobile on Twitter or just captain the Hot Wheels version around your coffee table.