Purple Creme Oreos Will Celebrate the Moon Landing, Apparently

It’s been almost an entire week (almost!) since Oreo officially announced its latest release in the cookie brand’s never-ending parade of limited-edition varieties. This time around, Nabisco was offering up details on its new Game of Thrones Oreos — which arrived a little over a month after they were first teased. If you can’t see where this is going, you don’t know Oreo… Clearly, we’re practically overdue for our next new Oreo leak, and, unsurprising, those rumors began to swirl like a rocket in orbit over the weekend…

The Instagram account CandyHunting — which almost suspiciously bats 1.000 when breaking Oreo news — posted on Friday that “New Marshmallow Moon Oreos will be out soon!” According to an accompanying image of the packaging, the new variety is intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. For those in need of a history refresher, Apollo 11 launched on July 16, 1969, landed on the moon on July 20, and later that day, Neil Armstrong took one small step for man.

But back to the cookies, “The cream appears to be a light shade of purple and marshmallow flavored,” CandyHunting writes. “The pack uses phosphorescent (glow in the dark) ink and has stickers on the back. If you're wondering why the name Marshmallow Moon sounds familiar, it's because Ben & Jerry's released a Special Stash flavor by that name in 2017.”

Though CandyHunting’s version of the image was a mockup, by yesterday, the also reliable Instagram account JunkBanter had already posted a photo purporting to be the actual packaging in the flesh (as in, you can see someone’s hand holding it).

But hey, guess what, again, this is Oreo we’re talking about, so while I was perusing JunkBanter, I noticed the account also included images of two other apparently new Oreo flavors over the weekend. Saturday featured a photo of Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos, said to apparently be “coming some time this year.”

Meanwhile, Sunday featured a pic of Maple Crème Oreos, also, supposedly, “debuting some time this year.”

And if you don’t mind, I’m just going to stop writing now, because if I don’t, rumors of three more new Oreo flavors will probably break in the next fifteen minutes.