Peppermint Bark Oreos Are Arriving This Winter

Image zoom billnoll/Getty Images

We're a mere 41 days from autumn so that can only mean one thing… besides the annual way-too-early-start of pumpkin spice season. Yup, that's right: Oreo has just announced a million new seasonal cookie varieties to carry us to the end of the year. Or, okay, three new varieties. Apparently, they're taking it easy on us to finish off 2019.

First out of the gate, and arriving any day now, will be Oreo Halloween cookies. As far as Oreo iterations go, these ones are extremely straightforward, simply featuring "the same Oreo taste fans love, but with five fun Halloween designs and orange colored crème." Think designs like a jack-o'-lantern, a spider web, and a ghost saying "Boo." These cookies will only be available for a limited time, but you have to expect they'll be on store shelves until at least October (a.k.a. the month Halloween is actually in).

Image zoom Oreo

Speaking of late October, that's when the next batch of aesthetically-appropriate Oreos will arrive right on schedule. Oreo Winter cookies are very much in the same vein of their Halloween counterparts, offering up nothing new in the flavor department, but swapping in five winter-themed designs and red colored creme. This time around you'll see things like a penguin, mittens, and the words "snow day!" (exclamation mark courtesy of Oreo).

Image zoom Oreo

Of course, what everyone really looks for in Oreo varieties are interesting flavors, and thankfully, Oreo has one of those up their sleeve as well. Returning for 2019 are Peppermint Bark Oreo cookies, which will also arrive in late October while supplies last. These Oreos once again feature "a chocolate wafer with mint flavored creme and crunchy candy inclusions."

Frankly, it's a bit of an unassuming end of the year for Oreo. Though for 2019 releases – let's see – we've covered Most Stuf Oreos, Dark Chocolate Oreos, Carrot Cake Oreos, Love Oreos, Easter Egg Oreos, Buttered Popcorn Oreos, Game of Thrones Oreos, S'mores Oreos, Oreo Thins Lattes, Oreo Marshmallow Moons, Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos, Maple Crème Oreos, and Mystery Oreos. So, sure, I guess they deserve some time to relax. Plus, you never know if they have something else unexpected up their sleeve.