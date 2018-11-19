This Tiny Record Player Plays Oreo Cookies…Kinda

Oreo has released pretty much every flavor of Oreo imaginable. They’ve done thin Oreos and thick Oreos. This isn’t to say that Oreo is running out of ways to innovate: The brand’s willingness to create new products appears to know no bounds; however, Oreo has tried so many things that they seem to have to push those bounds farther than ever. For instance, last week, consumers spotted an “Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set” on store shelves for the holiday season. And this week, if you go on Amazon, you can score an “Oreo Music Box – Cookie Record Player” which uses Oreo cookies to spin sweet tunes.

Courtesy of Amazon

This small Oreo record player “turns any regular Oreo sandwich cookie into a musical device you can enjoy over and over again,” the description states. As much fun as the idea of spinning your Oreo right round like a record, baby, might be, Oreos haven’t secretly been hiding a playable groove in their cookie for 106 years. So no, the record player isn’t actually “playing” the Oreo. But it does sense the cookie to start playing these “fun Oreo songs,” and to hammer the idea home, every time you take the cookie off and take a bite, the player chooses a different tune when you put it back in place. “You can even record a personal holiday message or song to play when you activate the music box,” the brand explains.

Each $19.99 “limited-edition gift set” comes with plenty of options to get your Oreo groove going: beyond the small Oreo music box record player, the box also contains a selection of regular Oreos, Oreo Thins, and White Fudge Covered Oreos all packed in a decorative tin. According to Brand Eating, though this gift box is new to the United States, it launched last year in China, so the concept has proved successful through plenty of test spins. The description suggests the Oreo Music Box would be perfect for a White Elephant gift exchange: Whoever opens a record player that plays Oreos probably wasn’t expecting it, that’s for sure.