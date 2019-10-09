5 Places You Can Push a Button to Order Champagne

Image zoom lostinbids/Getty Images

Just when you thought that Virgin Voyages—the forthcoming adults-only cruise line from Richard Branson—couldn’t possibly outdo itself after announcing an onboard tattoo studio and signature beer for its first ship, on Wednesday, news broke that a “secret” Champagne button will be available to guests too. In other words? With one click, you can have a 750-milliliter bottle of Möet Chandon Impérial delivered right on the spot, two glasses in tow. The service costs $95, per People, and can be accessed through the Virgin Voyages Sailor App. This is where the “secret” component comes in—the button won’t appear in the app unless you shake your phone, hence why the feature is called “Shake for Champagne.”

While the concept may seem wildly over-the-top, Branson is far from the first to offer customers an on-demand Champagne button—rest assured there are plenty of other options on land. One restaurant in London has a button at every table, while a hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, includes the perk in such an extravagant package that it almost (almost) dims in comparison.

Bob Bob Ricard, London

Head to London’s Soho district and you’ll find Bob Bob Ricard, a restaurant famed for its on-demand sparkling wine. Each table is outfitted with a “Press for Champagne” button, which calls your server when activated and stays on until said Champagne has arrived. The website claims that Bob Bob Ricard is famous for “pouring more Champagne than any other restaurant in the United Kingdom.”

The Spectator Hotel, Charleston

If you have $45k to burn, the Spectator Hotel’s “Grand Life Package” is about as indulgent as it gets. The experience not only includes an in-room, personal Champagne button with access to Dom Perignon 24/7—we repeat, 24/7—but also two nights in the Grand King Suite, Rolls Royce transportation, two Hermès robes, a custom chocolate sculpture from local chocolatier Christophe Paume, and a private dinner with chef Bob Waggoner. Head to the hotel’s offers page to learn more and book.

Baccarat Hotel, New York

Image zoom Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel New York

New York's Baccarat Hotel has taken the Champagne button concept one step further by adding it to phones (shown above) in all guest rooms. With one press, you can order from the hotel’s Champagne menu, and a chilled bottle and two Baccarat flutes (naturally) will be delivered promptly. Champagne in bed? Don’t mind if we do.

Dear Irving, New York

Technically speaking, Dear Irving’s call button isn’t exclusively for Champagne; however, you can order several different kinds of the sparkling wine to your table, in addition to cocktails, other wine, beer, spirits, liqueurs, and assorted small plates. There’s a caviar and Krug option on the Gramercy location's menu—just saying.