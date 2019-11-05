New Subscription Service Delivers Orange Wine Right to Your Door

Image zoom Courtesy Orange Glou

Although orange wine—made from white grapes that are fermented with their skins—has history dating back some thousands of years to the country of Georgia, it’s only recently become super-trendy in the U.S. As such, it can be a bit harder to find at liquor stores or on restaurant wine lists.

Natural wine sommelier Doreen Winkler wants to make it more accessible with her new subscription service, Orange Glou, which launched nationally on November 4. The orange wine club, touted as the first-ever wine subscription service entirely devoted to skin-contact wines, sends customers different bottles to try every month.

Orange Glou offers the choice of a three-bottle or six-bottle monthly subscription, which cost $105 and $195, respectively. Each box will include both still and sparkling orange wines hand-selected by Winkler, alongside an explainer of the tasting notes, suggestions for food pairings, recommendations on the wine’s age-ability, and vinification notes, too.

Some bottles will be new, others rare and highly allocated. While selections will change monthly, Orange Glou will include bottles from producers including Radikon, Swick, Bloomer Creek, Matassa, Valentina Passalacqua, Christian Binner, Cantina Giardino, Donkey & Goat, Cirelli, AmByth, Nevio Scala, and End of Nowhere.

Those interested can sign up to join the wine club on Orange Glou’s website. The delivery will ship on the second week of every month—be aware that the company can’t ship to Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, or Virginia. The service also has an accompanying blog, which has already spotlighted some of Winkler's favorite bottles.

New Yorkers can also visit a pop-up orange wine bar hosted by Orange Glou each month in the city. This month, it will take place on November 24 at Home Sweet Home, 131 Chrystie Street, where “10 unique orange wines will be served by the glass.”