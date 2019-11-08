Oprah Just Revealed Her 2019 Favorite Things—Here Are the Best Food Picks

When Oprah Winfrey speaks, we listen. The media mogul is renowned for her exquisite taste and generous spirit, and she combines the two every year in her extensive gift guide, aptly named Oprah’s Favorite Things.

Her 2019 list just dropped in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, and it’s filled with 79 goodies ranging from tech tools and beauty products to her favorite pajamas and (our favorite) mouthwatering edible gifts. And for the fifth year in a row, curated items from her picks will be available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah.

Since we know you’re interested in finding out the most impressive kitchen and food selections Winfrey included in her picks, we’ve rounded up the best of the best from her highly-anticipated guide—plus why they made the cut. Scroll down to shop Winfrey’s favorite food gifts, and check out the extensive list of her other suggestions here.

RBT Electric Corkscrew Wine Opener

“The Rabbit is reproducing: Place this black and gold beauty atop a wine bottle, and simply press down for it to automatically extract corks. I’d give this to someone along with a favorite vintage for a toast with the most.”

To buy: $80 (originally $100); amazon.com

Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker

“What’s cooking? Potentially everything. This versatile pressure cooker can braise beef, steam zucchini, and make rice and even cakes in less time than it takes to coax your kids downstairs for supper.”

To buy: $100; amazon.com

Ethan+Ashe Alkemista Infusion Vessel

“I love an infused cocktail, don’t you? This decanter lets you flavor your favorite spirits with practically any ingredient—I’m talking lime, basil, watermelon—for a barworthy beverage you can enjoy in a bathrobe.”

To buy: $70; amazon.com

De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine

“Fancy lattes made at home are totally doable thanks to this elite machine. The all-in-one barista can grind beans, froth milk, and even brew java at a lower temp for iced coffee with zero wateriness.”

To buy: $879; amazon.com

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

“I love a soulful bowl of soup, whether chunky or smooth— which is why I’m a fan of this blender that can not only crush ice and fruit into silky smoothies, but can also cook soup and melt cheese for fondue thanks to a built-in heater.”

To buy: $130 (originally $170); amazon.com

Wolf Gourmet Precision Griddle

“When you’re busy Christmas morning with nonstop pancake-flipping and bacon-sizzling for hungry houseguests, you’ll be grateful to have this stainless steel stovetop plugged in next to your range.”

To buy: $440 (originally $550); amazon.com

TRUFF Hot Sauce, White Truffle Limited Release

“What can I say? The packaging is cool, the hot sauce is sublime! I live for the black truffle version, but this white-truffle-infused limited release is slightly sweet, slightly exotic, and every bit as delicious. Put it on everything. Give it to everyone.”

To buy: $35; amazon.com

Creative Co-Op Brie Bakers with Wood Spreaders

“These seven-inch stoneware pots can travel straight from oven to table. Place a wheel of Brie inside, bake till bubbly, and voilà: You’ve got a gooey treat for friends (or, let’s be real, just you) to dig into.”

To buy: $42; amazon.com

Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine

“I’m lucky to have my house manager Eddie mixing fresh cocktails for me, but this mechanical bartender is a great backup. Fill the canisters with your favorite spirits, pop in a flavored capsule for drinks like margaritas and old-fashioneds, and you’ll be sipping pretty in no time.”

To buy: $350; amazon.com