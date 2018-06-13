Oprah and Meghan Markle's Mom Bonded Over Kumquats

Have you ever played that game with friends where you go around the table and each person picks the people, living or dead, that they would invite to a dinner party? Oprah probably tops most people’s lists, and even as the fervor over the much-anticipated royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dies down, a member of the royal family is likely up there too. Obviously, chatting with the Duchess of Sussex over a glass of wine would be ideal, but what about her incredibly cool-seeming mom, Doria Ragland, who showed up to St. George’s Chapel still wearing her nose ring? This meeting of two great minds—Oprah and Meghan Markle’s mother—isn’t just the fantasy power lunch of your dreams; it’s a reality. Yes, the two women actually hung out in real life, and oh, what I would have given to be a fly on the wall.

Oprah recently revealed that she invited Ragland over for lunch and yoga. Ragland spent the day at Oprah’s home in California sometime before the royal wedding. She’s actually a part-time yoga instructor, so apparently, Oprah told her, “bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.” Just imagining Oprah’s yard alone gives me chills.

During the lunch, which they finished with a dessert made with kumquats, the pair ended up bonding over a shared love of the fruit.

"She said, 'I love kumquats,' and I said, 'I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?'”, Oprah explained after fans began to speculate that Ragland left Oprah’s house laden with gifts in order to convince her to sit down for an exclusive interview. “It was a basket of kumquats, people!”

We’ll probably never know what the two discussed over their meal, but we can definitely speculate: Did they dish about arrangements for the wedding? Tell each other what they really think about the royal family? All of the above I hope. And who knows, maybe that basket of kumquats will convince Ragland to give a tell-all interview after all.

Want to recreate their lunch date at your home? Make kumquats the centerpiece of the meal with these recipes, courtesy of Food & Wine: Try a refreshing kumquat mojito (perfect for lunch in the garden), an elegant duck breast topped with candied kumquats, or a fresh, bright mizuna and kumquats salad.