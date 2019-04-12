Oprah Travels with Her Own Avocados (Because Buying Them Is Too Expensive)

Oprah Winfrey is one of the richest people in the world — #916 to be exact, according to Forbes. That might not sound impressive until you remember that there are 7.5 billion people in the world, meaning Oprah is still good for a cool $2.5 billion dollars. That’s “do whatever the hell you want” kind of money — and in Oprah’s case, one of those things she likes to do is to travel with her own avocados grown on the avocado farm that she, of course, owns. However, the reason she likes to bring her own avocados with her… well, that you might not expect.

As part of a Between the Scenes segment filmed during Oprah’s recent appearance on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah asked her what some “normal” things are about her life. Her first thought: food. “I travel with my own bread and I bring my own avocados,” she responded. But that’s when the idea of “normalcy” went off the rails: “I have an avocado orchard,” she continued, “so I think it’s ridiculous to pay for avocados.”

“Which is why you bought your own orchard? Are you kidding me?” Noah laughed. “That is not a normal story. ‘I made my own avocados because they are too expensive!’”

Between the Scenes - Guest Edition: Oprah Oprah Winfrey stayed after her interview for a Between The Scenes, or as she calls it, “that behind-the-scenes thing you do.” Posted by Between the Scenes on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Oprah had little choice but to laugh along and move on to the next subject. Another normal thing she does is that she won’t send her underwear out to be cleaned — again, because it’s too expensive: $5 per pair, she said. You really do have to draw the line somewhere — though whether she instead bought a textile plant and simply makes her own underwear every time she needs a fresh pair was not addressed.

Okay, I jest, but it’s actually pretty cool that Oprah has her own avocado orchard. If any of those dire predictions of an avocado shortage ever come true, I really do feel like Oprah would have our back. You get an avocado! And you get an avocado! Everybody is getting an avocado!!