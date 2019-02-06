These Are the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Ohio is a super-romantic dining destination, apparently.
Just last week, we got a list from TripAdvisor detailing the “25 Most Romantic Restaurants in America,” which included well-reviewed date night spots everywhere from Florida to Hawaii. (Charleston Grill in Charleston came out on top, in case you were wondering). And Wednesday, OpenTable released a list of its own—and it’s four times as long. “The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” is an annual OpenTable feature, and this year’s list spans 32 states. While there was no “winner” designated (the list is organized alphabetically), there were some states that came out with more romantic restaurants than others—if you live in Ohio (9), Texas (8), North Carolina (7), or Virginia (7), you’ll find plenty of options for date night.
To come up with the list, OpenTable looked at overr 12 million reviews between December 1, 2017 and November 30, 2018, for 28,000-plus restaurants. Restaurants qualified based on their “overall score” (which combines diner rating, regional rating, number of reviews, etc.) and the quantity of “qualifying reviews”—from there, they were sorted according to the number of reviews they had with “romantic” marked as a special feature, according to a statement.
Below, the full list from OpenTable:
801 Chophouse – Des Moines – Des Moines, Iowa
Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Atlantis Steakhouse - Atlantis Casino Resort Spa – Reno, Nevada
BakerStreet – Fort Wayne, Indiana
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Baxter's Lakeside Grille – Lake Ozark, Missouri
Belvedere Inn Restaurant and Bar – Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Benvenuti's – Norman, Oklahoma
Black Cat – Boulder, Colorado
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio
Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood – San Antonio, Texas
Bolete Restaurant – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Bookbinder's Seafood and Steakhouse – Richmond, Virginia
Bouchard Restaurant and Inn – Newport, Rhode Island
Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, Kansas
Cafe Sparrow – Aptos, California
Caprice Bistro – Wilmington, North Carolina
Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati, Ohio
Chandlers Steakhouse – Boise, Idaho
Chef's Table at the Edgewater – Winter Garden, Florida
Chez Francois - Vermilion – Vermilion, Ohio
Chimney Park – Windsor, Colorado
Christopher's World Grille – Bryan, Texas
Circa 1886 – Charleston, South Carolina
Claire's at the Depot – Warrenton, Virginia
Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida
Connors Steak & Seafood - Huntsville – Huntsville, Alabama
Cygnus 27 – Grand Rapids, Michigan
The Del-Bar – Lake Delton, Wisconsin
The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn – Newport, Rhode Island
Erling Jensen The Restaurant – Memphis, Tennessee
Flagstaff House – Boulder, Colorado
Fleurie – Charlottesville, Virginia
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar - Memphis – Memphis, Tennessee
Folk's Folly Prime Steak House – Memphis, Tennessee
Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas
Franklinville Inn – Franklinville, New Jersey
The Gamekeeper – Boone, North Carolina
Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
Gracie's – Providence, Rhode Island
Hanover Street Chophouse – Manchester, New Hampshire
Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington
Hugo's Cellar - Four Queens – Las Vegas, Nevada
The Ivy Inn Restaurant – Charlottesville, Virginia
Jag's Steak & Seafood – West Chester, Ohio
Joe Vicari's Andiamo Italian Steakhouse @ The D Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
Katherine's Steakhouse – Mesquite, Nevada
Kimberton Inn – Kimberton, Pennsylvania
L'Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, Virginia
La Fable – Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
La Panetiere – Rye, New York
Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida
Le Fou Frog – Kansas City, Missouri
Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California
Le Yaca – Williamsburg, Virginia and Virginia Beach, Virginia
Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel – Richmond, Virginia
Lewnes' SteakHouse – Annapolis, Maryland
Lon's at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, Arizona
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse - Tulsa – Tulsa, Oklahoma
Majorelle – New York, New York
The Melting Pot – Huntersville, North Carolina and Midtown Charlotte, North Carolina
Millwright's – Simsbury, Connecticut
Minerva's – Sioux Falls – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Mizuna – Denver, Colorado
Mo's A Place for Steaks – Milwaukee – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Montalcino Ristorante Italiano – Issaquah, Washington
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Myron's at Alon Town Center – San Antonio, Texas
Nocturne – Denver, Colorado
Orchids at Palm Court – Cincinnati, Ohio
Paseo Grill – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Pellana – Peabody, Massachusetts
Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey
Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
The Prime Rib - Baltimore (The Original) – Baltimore, Maryland
The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro – Columbus, Ohio
Restaurant L – Cincinnati, Ohio
Rey's – Raleigh, North Carolina
Ristorante Lombardo – Buffalo, New York
Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar – Galveston, Texas
Russell's Steaks, Chops, and More – Williamsville, New York
Ryan's Restaurant – Winston–Salem, North Carolina
Saint Jacques French Cuisine – Raleigh, North Carolina
Salt at The Ritz–Carlton – Amelia Island, Florida
Scalini Fedeli - Chatham – Chatham, New Jersey
Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern – Raleigh, North Carolina
Sorrento Ristorante Italiano – Houston, Texas
St Martin's Wine Bistro – Dallas, Texas
St. John's Restaurant – Chattanooga, Tennessee
Strip Steakhouse – Avon, Ohio
Summit House - Fullerton – Fullerton, California
The Tailor and the Cook – Utica, New York
Tony's - St. Louis – St. Louis, Missouri
Trattoria Stella – Traverse City, Michigan
Truluck's Seafood, Steak and Crab House - Austin Arboretum – Austin, Texas
The Victor Cafe - Philadelphia – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona
Wally's Desert Turtle – Rancho Mirage, California
Washington Inn – Cape May, New Jersey