Here's How Your Restaurant Reservation Can Help Pay for Your Hotel

OpenTable has been going hard on the perks lately. In recent months, the online restaurant reservation service has introduced a feature that lets you book your favorite table at select dining spots, and partnered with Virginia Tourism to launch a new program called OpenSeat that pairs solo diners with other solo diners who are interested in meeting someone new (think of it as a restaurant meet-cute). And now, they've teamed up with fare aggregator and travel deal search engine Kayak on a new way to use OpenTable Dining Points.

Starting today, diners in the U.S. with over 2,000 points can redeem them for savings at participating hotels (up to $200) on opentable.kayak.com—2,000 points translates to a $40 discount, for reference. It was designed to serve "diners that love to travel and travelers that need to eat," according to a press release.

OpenTable users can expect even more ways to use those points down the line, although the company hasn't released any details on how, exactly, just yet. “This will be the first of several additional ways that OpenTable users will be able to redeem their Dining Points,” Joseph Essas, Chief Technology Officer of OpenTable, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to rolling out more options in the near future to further enhance the Dining Rewards program.”

Want to give it a go but need to rack up a few more points first? Check out OpenTable's list of the 50 best Southern restaurants in the country (spoiler: two of them are in New York City, although 44 of the 50 spots that made the cut are south of the Mason Dixon line), their roundup of the 100 most scenic restaurants in America, or, since it's almost the weekend, their rundown of the 100 best brunch spots in America.