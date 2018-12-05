The 100 Best Restaurants of 2018, According to OpenTable

As December speeds by, we all begin taking stock of the year that's passed, and restaurant reservation websites are no exception. OpenTable just announced its "100 Best Restaurants of 2018," which draws from user reviews to determine the most popular dining establishments in the country. And which one took the top spot? A Northern Italian restaurant in Carlton, Oregon, called AgriVino.

New York cleaned up, too. Of the 100-restaurant list, 24 spots are located in New York, followed by 15 in California, nine in Illinois, and eight in Texas. Overall, "American" and "Italian" were the most popular cuisines.

According to a press release, the list was determined based on diner reviews collected between November 1, 2017, and October 31, 2018. "All restaurants with a minimum 'overall' score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration," it reads. "Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant's average rating in the 'overall' category."

Below, find OpenTable's full ranking, and perhaps scribble down a to-eat list for 2019. (Also check out our list of the biggest restaurant openings of 2018.)

AgriVino - Carlton, Oregon

The Arthur J - Manhattan Beach, California

Atlas - Atlanta, Georgia

Auberge du Soleil - Rutherford, California

Avra Madison Estiatorio on 60th - New York, New York

The Bar Room at The Modern - New York, New York

Benu - San Francisco, California

Bistro 31 - Dallas, Texas

Blue Ridge Grill - Atlanta, Georgia

BOCA - Cincinnati, Ohio

Boka - Chicago, Illinois

BONDST - New York, New York

Bones - Atlanta, Georgia

Bouchard Restaurant and Inn - Newport, Rhode Island

Buccan - Palm Beach, Florida

Bull & Bear Steakhouse - Orlando, Florida

Cafe Monarch - Scottsdale, Arizona

Cafe Provence - Prairie Village, Kansas

The Capital Grille - Multiple Locations*

Casa Lever - New York, New York

Chez Billy Sud – Washington, D.C.

Chi SPACCA - Los Angeles, California

Costa Brava Bistro - Bellaire, Texas

Del Posto - New York, New York

The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn - Newport, Rhode Island

Double Knot - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ema - Chicago, Illinois

Estiatorio Milos - New York, New York

Frances - San Francisco, California

Gabriel Kreuther - New York, New York

Geronimo - Santa Fe, New Mexico

Gibsons Italia - Chicago, Illinois

Girl & the Goat - Chicago, Illinois

Gramercy Tavern - New York, New York

GW Fins - New Orleans, Louisiana

Highlands Bar & Grill - Birmingham, Alabama

Il Mulino New York - Downtown - New York, New York

Il Segreto - Bel Air, California

The Inn at Little Washington - Washington, Virginia

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - Multiple Locations*

JUNGSIK - New York, New York

Kappo Masa - New York, New York

Kinship - Washington, D.C.

Koi - West Hollywood, California

Kokkari Estiatorio - San Francisco, California

KYU - Miami, Florida

L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon - New York, New York

La Nouvelle Maison - Boca Raton, Florida

Lafayette Restaurant - Washington, D.C.

LArtusi - New York, New York

The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn - Newport, Rhode Island

Le Bilboquet - Dallas - Dallas, Texas

Le Diplomate - Washington, D.C.

Majorelle - New York, New York

Mama’s Fish House - Paia, Hawaii

Maple & Ash - Chicago, Illinois

Marc Forgione - New York, New York

Marea - New York, New York

Market Restaurant and Bar - Del Mar, California

Matsuhisa Denver - Denver, Colorado

Mesero - Inwood Village - Dallas, Texas

The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Mistral - Sherman Oaks - Sherman Oaks, California

The Modern - New York, New York

Neighborhood Services - Lovers - Dallas, Texas

Noord - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Omakase Room by Tatsu - New York, New York

Oriole - Chicago, Illinois

Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenicia - Birmingham, Michigan

The Polo Bar - New York, New York

Quince - San Francisco, California

Raoul’s - New York, New York

Rasika - Washington, D.C.

Rich Table - San Francisco, California

RL Restaurant - Chicago, Illinois

RPM Italian - Chicago, Illinois

Ruth’s Chris Steak House - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Saloon Restaurant - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Salum Restaurant - Dallas, Texas

Shinsei Restaurant - Dallas, Texas

SHU - Sushi House Unico - Bel Air - Bel Air, California

Sistina - New York, New York

Sotto - Cincinnati, Ohio

Steak 44 and Steak 48 – Multiple Locations*

Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay - Margate, New Jersey

Sushi Ginza Onodera - NYC - New York, New York

Sushi Kaito - New York, New York

Sushi Kappo Tamura - Seattle, Washington

Sushi Nakazawa - Sushi Bar - New York, New York

The Table at Season To Taste - Cambridge, Massachusetts

Talula’s Garden - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Terzo - San Francisco, California

Tosca Ristorante - Washington, D.C.

Toscana - Los Angeles, California

Tutta Pesca - Hoboken, New Jersey

Uchi- Dallas - Dallas, Texas

UMI - Atlanta, Georgia

Vetri Cucina - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zahav - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania