The 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in the U.S., According to OpenTable
In conclusion, pack your bags and head to California.
It’s no secret that summer is outdoor dining season, and if you’re looking to enjoy your next meal in the sun, OpenTable has you covered. On Tuesday, the online reservation service announced its annual list of the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America, featuring restaurants from 19 states (plus D.C.). Just like last year’s list, California reigns supreme with the most winners—the state saw 30 restaurants recognized in 2018, and topped that record with 31 this year. Florida and Hawaii took second and third place with 26 and 10 winners, respectively, while Arizona came next with eight recognized restaurants. New York, surprisingly, only rang in with four winners (so much for rooftop season), while Ohio followed behind with three winners. Restaurants from Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Louisiana, and Washington also made it on the list.
To determine the winners, OpenTable collected diner reviews between April 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019. Any restaurant with a “minimum overall score”—based on factors including overall diner rating, “user klout,” total number of reviews, and regional overall rating—and minimum number of qualifying reviews was considered. Then, said restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times the “outdoor dining” tag was selected in reviews.
Below, the 100 best al fresco dining restaurants in America, organized alphabetically.
- Amara at Paraiso – Miami, Florida
- Avra Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills, California
- Beach House Restaurant - Kauai Koloa, Hawaii
- Beachcomber Café, Crystal Cove - Newport Coast
- Bistro Don Giovanni - Napa, California
- Bistro Jeanty - Yountville, California
- Blue Moon Fish Co. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton, Rhode Island
- The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- Boatyard - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Bon Appetit – Dunedin, Florida
- Brennan's - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
- Campfire – Carlsbad, California
- Campiello, Naples - Naples, Florida
- Carmelo's Italian Ristorante - Punta Gorda, Florida
- Carrol's Creek Cafe - Annapolis, Maryland
- Catch LA - West Hollywood, California
- Cecconi's Dumbo - Brooklyn, New York
- Chicago Cut Steakhouse - Chicago, Illinois
- Coasterra - San Diego, California
- Columbia Restaurant - Multiple Locations
- Continental Naples - Naples, Florida
- Copley's on Palm Canyon - Palm Springs, California
- Dry Dock Waterfront Grill - Longboat Key, Florida
- Duke's Beach House Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii
- Duke's La Jolla - San Diego, California
- El Chorro - Paradise Valley, Arizona
- El Five - Denver, Colorado
- Farm & Table - Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Farmer's Table - Boca Raton, Florida
- Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington D.C.
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California
- Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina
- Fleetwood's On Front St. - Lahaina, Hawaii
- Foreign Cinema - San Francisco, California
- The Front Yard - North Hollywood, California
- Geoffrey's Restaurant - Malibu, California
- the girl & the fig – Sonoma, California
- The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida
- HEXX kitchen + bar - Las Vegas, Nevada
- House Without a Key - Honolulu, Hawaii
- Hula Grill - Kaanapali - Lahaina, Hawaii
- The Ivy - West Hollywood, California
- Jake's - Palm Springs, California
- JB's On The Beach - Deerfield Beach, Florida
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Gilbert, Arizona
- Keoki's Paradise - Koloa, Hawaii
- Kimo's Restaurant Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii
- Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Jensen Beach, Florida
- L'Albatros - Cleveland, Ohio
- La Mar by Gastón Acurio - Miami, Florida
- La Quinta Cliffhouse - La Quinta, California
- Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West, Florida
- Lavender Bistro - La Quinta, California
- Le Diplomate – Washington D.C.
- Le Vallauris - Palm Springs, California
- Legal Harborside - Floor 1 Restaurant and Market - Boston, Massachusetts
- Lindey's - Columbus, Ohio
- Lon's at The Hermosa - Paradise Valley, Arizona
- Louie Bossi Ristorante - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Mama's Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
- Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona
- Mediterrano - Naples, Florida
- The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii
- MiraMare - Naples, Florida
- Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Monkeypod Kitchen - Multiple Locations
- The Mooring Restaurant - Newport, Rhode Island
- Ocean Prime – Tampa, Florida
- Ocean Terrace - George's at the Cove - San Diego, California
- Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace - Scottsdale, Arizona
- Ophelia's on the Bay - Sarasota, Florida
- Pacific Coast Grill - Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California
- Pacifica Seafood Restaurant - Palm Desert, California
- Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Perch LA - Los Angeles, California
- Piatti - La Jolla, California
- The Pink Door - Seattle, Washington
- Poseidon - Del Mar, California
- The Prado at Balboa Park - San Diego, California
- Preserved Restaurant - St. Augustine, Florida
- Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar - Huntington, New York
- Rats Restaurant - Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey
- Salt Rock Grill - Indian Shores, Florida
- Sam's Chowder House - Half Moon Bay, California
- Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- The Smith, Lincoln Square - New York, New York
- Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse - Miami Beach, Florida
- Spencer's Restaurant - Palm Springs, California
- Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina
- Talula’s Garden - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
- Tom Hams Lighthouse - San Diego, California
- The Tropicale - Palm Springs, California
- True Food Kitchen - Pasadena, California
- The Twisted Olive - Green, Ohio
- Ulele - Tampa, Florida
- Virtu Honest Craft - Scottsdale, Arizona
- Wildflower - Tucson, Arizona