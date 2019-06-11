The 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in the U.S., According to OpenTable

Image zoom Courtesy of Poseidon.

It’s no secret that summer is outdoor dining season, and if you’re looking to enjoy your next meal in the sun, OpenTable has you covered. On Tuesday, the online reservation service announced its annual list of the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America, featuring restaurants from 19 states (plus D.C.). Just like last year’s list, California reigns supreme with the most winners—the state saw 30 restaurants recognized in 2018, and topped that record with 31 this year. Florida and Hawaii took second and third place with 26 and 10 winners, respectively, while Arizona came next with eight recognized restaurants. New York, surprisingly, only rang in with four winners (so much for rooftop season), while Ohio followed behind with three winners. Restaurants from Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Louisiana, and Washington also made it on the list.

To determine the winners, OpenTable collected diner reviews between April 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019. Any restaurant with a “minimum overall score”—based on factors including overall diner rating, “user klout,” total number of reviews, and regional overall rating—and minimum number of qualifying reviews was considered. Then, said restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times the “outdoor dining” tag was selected in reviews.

Below, the 100 best al fresco dining restaurants in America, organized alphabetically.