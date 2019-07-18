These Are the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable
Naturally, California had the most winners.
Ocean waves, lush flower gardens, a mountainous backdrop—when you’re dining at a restaurant that has food you like and dynamite views, it can feel like you’ve hit the jackpot. For that reason, OpenTable pulls together an annual list of the most scenic restaurants in America, pinpointing locations from Hawaii to New Jersey with picture-perfect settings. Last year’s edition saw California take first place for the state with the most scenic restaurants—13 total, including Sea Venture in Pismo Beach and Coco Palm in Pomona. This year, unsurprisingly, California also came out on top with almost double the restaurants (24), while Florida came in second place (15) and New York took third (6). You’ll recognize some big names on the list, such as New York’s Tavern on the Green and Giada in Las Vegas—Rats Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ also made the list, which has gorgeous views overlooking a pond and art installations.
To cull the list, OpenTable collected diner reviews between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019—restaurants had to have a minimum “overall score” (combining overall diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating) and certain number of reviews to qualify. Then, qualifying restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times the “scenic views” tag was selected as a special feature.
Below, OpenTable’s 2019 list of the 100 most acenic restaurants in America, organized alphabetically.
71Above - Los Angeles, California
Altius - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Beach House Restaurant - Kauai - Koloa, Hawaii
Bertrand at Mister A's - San Diego, California
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard - Canton, Ohio
Blue Ridge - Asheville, North Carolina
Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton, Rhode Island
The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Bon Appetit - Dunedin, Florida
Bygone - Baltimore, Maryland
Carrol's Creek Cafe - Annapolis, Maryland
Catch LA - West Hollywood, California
Cecconi's Dumbo - Brooklyn, New York
Chart House - Multiple Locations
Chicago Cut Steakhouse - Chicago, Illinois
Coast Guard House - Narragansett, Rhode Island
Coasterra - San Diego, California
Columbia Restaurant - SandKey - Clearwater, Florida
The Crow's Nest - Venice, Florida
Dauphin's - Mobile, Alabama
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse - Multiple Locations
Departure Restaurant and Lounge - Portland, Oregon
Dry Dock Waterfront Grill - Longboat Key, Florida
Eiffel Tower - Las Vegas, Nevada
El Five - Denver, Colorado
EPIC Steak - San Francisco, California
Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington D.C.
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck - Dallas, Texas
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina
Fleetwood's On Front St. - Lahaina, Hawaii
GAONNURI - New York, New York
Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada
Gibsons Italia - Chicago, Illinois
The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida
Greens Restaurant - San Francisco, California
Harbor House - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, Nevada
House Without a Key - Honolulu, Hawaii
Il Fornaio - Coronado - Coronado, California
Island Prime - San Diego, California
Jake's Del Mar - Del Mar, California
JB's On The Beach - Deerfield Beach, Florida
Kimo's Restaurant Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii
Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Jensen Beach, Florida
La Mar by Gastón Acurio - Miami, Florida
Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West, Florida
Legal Harborside - Boston, Massachusetts
Lobster Shop South - Tacoma, Washington
Lucia's on the Lake - Hamburg, New York
Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
The Marine Room - San Diego, California
Mariposa - Sedona, Arizona
Mastro's Ocean Club - Malibu, California
The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii
Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, Nevada
Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman - Whalers Village - Lahaina, Hawaii
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The Mooring Restaurant - Newport, Rhode Island
Oyster Loft - Pismo Beach, California
The Ocean House Restaurant - Cape Cod - Dennis Port, Massachusetts
Pacific Coast Grill - Cardiff - Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California
Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Perch LA - Los Angeles, California
Pier W - Cleveland, Ohio
The Pink Door - Seattle, Washington
Portland City Grill - Portland, Oregon
Primavista - Cincinnati, Ohio
Prime Catch on the Waterfront - Boynton Beach, Florida
The Pump House - Rock Hill, South Carolina
Rats Restaurant - Grounds for Sculpture - Hamilton, New Jersey
Ray's on the River - Sandy Springs, Georgia
River Cafe - Brooklyn, New York
Robert - New York, New York
Rusty Pelican Restaurant - Newport Beach, California
Salt Rock Grill - Indian Shores, Florida
Salty's - Multiple Locations
Sam's Chowder House - Half Moon Bay, California
Sea Watch Restaurant - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sequoia - Washington D.C.
Signature Room at the 95th - Chicago, Illinois
Simon Pearce Restaurant - Quechee, Vermont
Slanted Door - San Francisco, California
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse - Miami - Miami Beach, Florida
The Strand House - Manhattan Beach, California
Summit House - Fullerton - Fullerton, California
Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, North Carolina
Sutro's at the Cliff House - San Francisco, California
Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
Tom Hams Lighthouse - San Diego, California
Top of the Hub - Boston, Massachusetts
Top of the Market - San Diego, California
Trattoria Lisina - Driftwood, Texas
The Twisted Olive - Green, Ohio
Ulele - Tampa, Florida
Vast - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Ventana Grill - St Pismo, California
Vic's on the River - Savannah, Georgia
Vivace Restaurant - Tucson, Arizona
Waterbar - San Francisco, California