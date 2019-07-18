These Are the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Image zoom Courtesy of Island Prime.

Ocean waves, lush flower gardens, a mountainous backdrop—when you’re dining at a restaurant that has food you like and dynamite views, it can feel like you’ve hit the jackpot. For that reason, OpenTable pulls together an annual list of the most scenic restaurants in America, pinpointing locations from Hawaii to New Jersey with picture-perfect settings. Last year’s edition saw California take first place for the state with the most scenic restaurants—13 total, including Sea Venture in Pismo Beach and Coco Palm in Pomona. This year, unsurprisingly, California also came out on top with almost double the restaurants (24), while Florida came in second place (15) and New York took third (6). You’ll recognize some big names on the list, such as New York’s Tavern on the Green and Giada in Las Vegas—Rats Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ also made the list, which has gorgeous views overlooking a pond and art installations.

Image zoom Courtesy of Rats Restaurant

To cull the list, OpenTable collected diner reviews between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019—restaurants had to have a minimum “overall score” (combining overall diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating) and certain number of reviews to qualify. Then, qualifying restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times the “scenic views” tag was selected as a special feature.

Below, OpenTable’s 2019 list of the 100 most acenic restaurants in America, organized alphabetically.

71Above - Los Angeles, California

Altius - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Beach House Restaurant - Kauai - Koloa, Hawaii

Bertrand at Mister A's - San Diego, California

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard - Canton, Ohio

Blue Ridge - Asheville, North Carolina

Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton, Rhode Island

The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Bon Appetit - Dunedin, Florida

Bygone - Baltimore, Maryland

Carrol's Creek Cafe - Annapolis, Maryland

Catch LA - West Hollywood, California

Cecconi's Dumbo - Brooklyn, New York

Chart House - Multiple Locations

Chicago Cut Steakhouse - Chicago, Illinois

Coast Guard House - Narragansett, Rhode Island

Coasterra - San Diego, California

Columbia Restaurant - SandKey - Clearwater, Florida

The Crow's Nest - Venice, Florida

Dauphin's - Mobile, Alabama

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse - Multiple Locations

Departure Restaurant and Lounge - Portland, Oregon

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill - Longboat Key, Florida

Eiffel Tower - Las Vegas, Nevada

El Five - Denver, Colorado

EPIC Steak - San Francisco, California

Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington D.C.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck - Dallas, Texas

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina

Fleetwood's On Front St. - Lahaina, Hawaii

GAONNURI - New York, New York

Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada

Gibsons Italia - Chicago, Illinois

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida

Greens Restaurant - San Francisco, California

Harbor House - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, Nevada

House Without a Key - Honolulu, Hawaii

Il Fornaio - Coronado - Coronado, California

Island Prime - San Diego, California

Jake's Del Mar - Del Mar, California

JB's On The Beach - Deerfield Beach, Florida

Kimo's Restaurant Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii

Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Jensen Beach, Florida

La Mar by Gastón Acurio - Miami, Florida

Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West, Florida

Legal Harborside - Boston, Massachusetts

Lobster Shop South - Tacoma, Washington

Lucia's on the Lake - Hamburg, New York

Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii

The Marine Room - San Diego, California

Mariposa - Sedona, Arizona

Mastro's Ocean Club - Malibu, California

The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii

Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, Nevada

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman - Whalers Village - Lahaina, Hawaii

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Mooring Restaurant - Newport, Rhode Island

Oyster Loft - Pismo Beach, California

The Ocean House Restaurant - Cape Cod - Dennis Port, Massachusetts

Pacific Coast Grill - Cardiff - Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California

Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA - Los Angeles, California

Pier W - Cleveland, Ohio

The Pink Door - Seattle, Washington

Portland City Grill - Portland, Oregon

Primavista - Cincinnati, Ohio

Prime Catch on the Waterfront - Boynton Beach, Florida

The Pump House - Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rats Restaurant - Grounds for Sculpture - Hamilton, New Jersey

Ray's on the River - Sandy Springs, Georgia

River Cafe - Brooklyn, New York

Robert - New York, New York

Rusty Pelican Restaurant - Newport Beach, California

Salt Rock Grill - Indian Shores, Florida

Salty's - Multiple Locations

Sam's Chowder House - Half Moon Bay, California

Sea Watch Restaurant - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sequoia - Washington D.C.

Signature Room at the 95th - Chicago, Illinois

Simon Pearce Restaurant - Quechee, Vermont

Slanted Door - San Francisco, California

Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse - Miami - Miami Beach, Florida

The Strand House - Manhattan Beach, California

Summit House - Fullerton - Fullerton, California

Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, North Carolina

Sutro's at the Cliff House - San Francisco, California

Tavern on the Green - New York, New York

Tom Hams Lighthouse - San Diego, California

Top of the Hub - Boston, Massachusetts

Top of the Market - San Diego, California

Trattoria Lisina - Driftwood, Texas

The Twisted Olive - Green, Ohio

Ulele - Tampa, Florida

Vast - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ventana Grill - St Pismo, California

Vic's on the River - Savannah, Georgia

Vivace Restaurant - Tucson, Arizona

Waterbar - San Francisco, California