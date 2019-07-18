These Are the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Naturally, California had the most winners.

By Bridget Hallinan
July 18, 2019
Courtesy of Island Prime.

Ocean waves, lush flower gardens, a mountainous backdrop—when you’re dining at a restaurant that has food you like and dynamite views, it can feel like you’ve hit the jackpot. For that reason, OpenTable pulls together an annual list of the most scenic restaurants in America, pinpointing locations from Hawaii to New Jersey with picture-perfect settings. Last year’s edition saw California take first place for the state with the most scenic restaurants—13 total, including Sea Venture in Pismo Beach and Coco Palm in Pomona. This year, unsurprisingly, California also came out on top with almost double the restaurants (24), while Florida came in second place (15) and New York took third (6). You’ll recognize some big names on the list, such as New York’s Tavern on the Green and Giada in Las Vegas—Rats Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ also made the list, which has gorgeous views overlooking a pond and art installations.

Courtesy of Rats Restaurant

To cull the list, OpenTable collected diner reviews between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019—restaurants had to have a minimum “overall score” (combining overall diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating) and certain number of reviews to qualify. Then, qualifying restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times the “scenic views” tag was selected as a special feature.

Below, OpenTable’s 2019 list of the 100 most acenic restaurants in America, organized alphabetically. 

71Above - Los Angeles, California

Altius - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Beach House Restaurant - Kauai - Koloa, Hawaii

Bertrand at Mister A's - San Diego, California 

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard - Canton, Ohio

Blue Ridge - Asheville, North Carolina 

Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton, Rhode Island 

The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida 

Bon Appetit - Dunedin, Florida 

Bygone - Baltimore, Maryland 

Carrol's Creek Cafe - Annapolis, Maryland 

Catch LA - West Hollywood, California 

Cecconi's Dumbo - Brooklyn, New York 

Chart House - Multiple Locations

Chicago Cut Steakhouse - Chicago, Illinois

Coast Guard House - Narragansett, Rhode Island 

Coasterra - San Diego, California 

Columbia Restaurant - SandKey - Clearwater, Florida 

The Crow's Nest - Venice, Florida 

Dauphin's - Mobile, Alabama 

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse - Multiple Locations

Departure Restaurant and Lounge - Portland, Oregon

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill - Longboat Key, Florida 

Eiffel Tower - Las Vegas, Nevada 

El Five - Denver, Colorado 

EPIC Steak - San Francisco, California 

Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington D.C.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck - Dallas, Texas 

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina 

Fleetwood's On Front St. - Lahaina, Hawaii 

GAONNURI - New York, New York 

Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada 

Gibsons Italia - Chicago, Illinois

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida 

Greens Restaurant - San Francisco, California 

Harbor House - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, Nevada

House Without a Key - Honolulu, Hawaii 

Il Fornaio - Coronado - Coronado, California 

Island Prime - San Diego, California 

Jake's Del Mar - Del Mar, California 

JB's On The Beach - Deerfield Beach, Florida 

Kimo's Restaurant Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii

Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Jensen Beach, Florida 

La Mar by Gastón Acurio - Miami, Florida 

Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West, Florida 

Legal Harborside - Boston, Massachusetts

Lobster Shop South - Tacoma, Washington 

Lucia's on the Lake - Hamburg, New York

Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii 

The Marine Room - San Diego, California 

Mariposa - Sedona, Arizona 

Mastro's Ocean Club - Malibu, California

The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii 

Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, Nevada

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman - Whalers Village - Lahaina, Hawaii 

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Mooring Restaurant - Newport, Rhode Island 

Oyster Loft - Pismo Beach, California 

The Ocean House Restaurant - Cape Cod - Dennis Port, Massachusetts

Pacific Coast Grill - Cardiff - Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California

Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA - Los Angeles, California 

Pier W - Cleveland, Ohio 

The Pink Door - Seattle, Washington 

Portland City Grill - Portland, Oregon 

Primavista - Cincinnati, Ohio 

Prime Catch on the Waterfront - Boynton Beach, Florida 

The Pump House - Rock Hill, South Carolina 

Rats Restaurant - Grounds for Sculpture - Hamilton, New Jersey 

Ray's on the River - Sandy Springs, Georgia 

River Cafe - Brooklyn, New York

Robert - New York, New York

Rusty Pelican Restaurant - Newport Beach, California

Salt Rock Grill - Indian Shores, Florida

Salty's - Multiple Locations

Sam's Chowder House - Half Moon Bay, California

Sea Watch Restaurant - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sequoia - Washington D.C.

Signature Room at the 95th - Chicago, Illinois

Simon Pearce Restaurant - Quechee, Vermont

Slanted Door - San Francisco, California 

Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse - Miami - Miami Beach, Florida

The Strand House - Manhattan Beach, California

Summit House - Fullerton - Fullerton, California 

Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, North Carolina

Sutro's at the Cliff House - San Francisco, California

Tavern on the Green - New York, New York

Tom Hams Lighthouse - San Diego, California

Top of the Hub - Boston, Massachusetts

Top of the Market - San Diego, California

Trattoria Lisina - Driftwood, Texas

The Twisted Olive - Green, Ohio

Ulele - Tampa, Florida

Vast - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ventana Grill - St Pismo, California 

Vic's on the River - Savannah, Georgia 

Vivace Restaurant - Tucson, Arizona

Waterbar - San Francisco, California

