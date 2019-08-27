These Are the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable
Florida and New York had the most kid-friendly restaurants on the list.
Dining out with the whole family isn’t always easy—you might have a picky eater on your hands, and if you have young children, it’s also easy for them to get bored. Enter the 2019 roundup of OpenTable’s most kid-friendly restaurants in America, recognizing 50 restaurants across 16 states (plus Washington, D.C.) Florida and New York tied in first place for the most kid friendly-restaurants (seven), while Hawaii came in second with six restaurants, and California and South Carolina took home third with four restaurants each. Several big-name restaurants ended up making the cut, including Tavern on the Green and Little Goat, alongside chain restaurants Benihana, Max Brenner, Rainforest Cafe, and Carmine’s. (If you grew up in the 90s, you’ll remember the Rainforest Cafe as a huge birthday party hit.)
To create the list, OpenTable collected over 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. In order to qualify, restaurants had to meet a minimum “overall rating” and have a certain number of qualifying reviews. Then, said restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times the “kid-friendly” or “child-friendly” tag was selected in their reviews. Check out the full list below (organized alphabetically) to see if your favorite made the list.
- Aquarium Restaurant - Multiple Locations
- Becco - New York, New York
- Benihana - Multiple Locations
- Bill's Bar and Burger - New York, New York
- The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- Buddy V's at The Venetian - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Cap City Fine Diner & Bar - Grandview - Columbus, Ohio
- Carmine's - Multiple Locations
- Cattle Company Steakhouse - Pearl City - Pearl City, Hawaii
- Columbia Restaurant - Multiple Locations
- The Dead Fish - Crockett, California
- Farmers & Distillers, Washington, D.C.
- Farmers Fishers Bakers, Washington, D.C.
- Fire + Ice Boston - Boston, Massachusetts
- Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina
- Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations
- Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant - Frankenmuth, Michigan
- Hard Rock Cafe - Multiple Locations
- Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Henry's Louisiana Grill - Acworth, Georgia
- House of Blues Restaurant & Bar - Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- Keoki's Paradise - Koloa, Hawaii
- Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Multiple Locations
- L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge - Lincolnwood, Illinois
- Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois
- Loveless Cafe - Nashville, Tennessee
- Maggiano's - Multiple Locations
- Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
- Max Brenner - Multiple Locations
- The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii
- Monkeypod Kitchen - Multiple Locations
- Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner - Buena Park, California
- NINJA NEW YORK - New York, New York
- Old Lady Gang - Atlanta, Georgia
- Old Oyster Factory - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- The Pirates' House - Savannah, Georgia
- Raglan Road Irish Pub - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- Rainforest Cafe - Multiple Locations
- Sea Captain's House - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant - Hilton Head, South Carolina
- The Smith- Lincoln Square - New York, New York
- Sugar Factory - Multiple Locations
- Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
- Tony's Di Napoli - Midtown - New York, New York
- True Food Kitchen - Palo Alto - Palo Alto, California
- Ulele - Tampa, Florida
- Uncle Julio's - Multiple Locations
- Virgil's Real BBQ - New York City - New York, New York
- Wolfgang's Steak House - Waikiki Beach - Honolulu, Hawaii
- Zehnder's of Frankenmuth - Frankenmuth, Michigan