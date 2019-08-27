These Are the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Florida and New York had the most kid-friendly restaurants on the list. 

By Bridget Hallinan
August 27, 2019
Dining out with the whole family isn’t always easy—you might have a picky eater on your hands, and if you have young children, it’s also easy for them to get bored.  Enter the 2019 roundup of OpenTable’s most kid-friendly restaurants in America, recognizing 50 restaurants across 16 states (plus Washington, D.C.) Florida and New York tied in first place for the most kid friendly-restaurants (seven), while Hawaii came in second with six restaurants, and California and South Carolina took home third with four restaurants each. Several big-name restaurants ended up making the cut, including Tavern on the Green and Little Goat, alongside chain restaurants Benihana, Max Brenner, Rainforest Cafe, and Carmine’s. (If you grew up in the 90s, you’ll remember the Rainforest Cafe as a huge birthday party hit.)

To create the list, OpenTable collected over 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. In order to qualify, restaurants had to meet a minimum “overall rating” and have a certain number of qualifying reviews. Then, said restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times the “kid-friendly” or “child-friendly” tag was selected in their reviews. Check out the full list below (organized alphabetically) to see if your favorite made the list. 

  1. Aquarium Restaurant - Multiple Locations         
  2. Becco - New York, New York 
  3. Benihana - Multiple Locations
  4. Bill's Bar and Burger - New York, New York 
  5. The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
  6. Buddy V's at The Venetian - Las Vegas, Nevada 
  7. Cap City Fine Diner & Bar - Grandview - Columbus, Ohio
  8. Carmine's - Multiple Locations
  9. Cattle Company Steakhouse - Pearl City - Pearl City, Hawaii     
  10. Columbia Restaurant - Multiple Locations
  11. The Dead Fish - Crockett, California 
  12. Farmers & Distillers, Washington, D.C. 
  13. Farmers Fishers Bakers, Washington, D.C. 
  14. Fire + Ice Boston - Boston, Massachusetts
  15. Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina
  16. Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations
  17. Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant - Frankenmuth, Michigan
  18. Hard Rock Cafe - Multiple Locations
  19. Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
  20. Henry's Louisiana Grill - Acworth, Georgia
  21. House of Blues Restaurant & Bar - Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
  22. Keoki's Paradise - Koloa, Hawaii
  23. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Multiple Locations
  24. L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge - Lincolnwood, Illinois   
  25. Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois
  26. Loveless Cafe - Nashville, Tennessee    
  27. Maggiano's - Multiple Locations
  28. Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
  29. Max Brenner - Multiple Locations
  30. The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii
  31. Monkeypod Kitchen - Multiple Locations
  32. Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner - Buena Park, California
  33. NINJA NEW YORK - New York, New York 
  34. Old Lady Gang - Atlanta, Georgia
  35. Old Oyster Factory - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  36. The Pirates' House - Savannah, Georgia 
  37. Raglan Road Irish Pub - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
  38. Rainforest Cafe - Multiple Locations
  39. Sea Captain's House - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  40. Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant - Hilton Head, South Carolina 
  41. The Smith- Lincoln Square - New York, New York 
  42. Sugar Factory - Multiple Locations
  43. Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
  44. Tony's Di Napoli - Midtown - New York, New York 
  45. True Food Kitchen - Palo Alto - Palo Alto, California
  46. Ulele - Tampa, Florida
  47. Uncle Julio's - Multiple Locations
  48. Virgil's Real BBQ - New York City - New York, New York
  49. Wolfgang's Steak House - Waikiki Beach - Honolulu, Hawaii
  50. Zehnder's of Frankenmuth - Frankenmuth, Michigan  
