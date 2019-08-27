These Are the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Image zoom Courtesy of The Smith

Dining out with the whole family isn’t always easy—you might have a picky eater on your hands, and if you have young children, it’s also easy for them to get bored. Enter the 2019 roundup of OpenTable’s most kid-friendly restaurants in America, recognizing 50 restaurants across 16 states (plus Washington, D.C.) Florida and New York tied in first place for the most kid friendly-restaurants (seven), while Hawaii came in second with six restaurants, and California and South Carolina took home third with four restaurants each. Several big-name restaurants ended up making the cut, including Tavern on the Green and Little Goat, alongside chain restaurants Benihana, Max Brenner, Rainforest Cafe, and Carmine’s. (If you grew up in the 90s, you’ll remember the Rainforest Cafe as a huge birthday party hit.)

To create the list, OpenTable collected over 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. In order to qualify, restaurants had to meet a minimum “overall rating” and have a certain number of qualifying reviews. Then, said restaurants were scored and sorted based on how many times the “kid-friendly” or “child-friendly” tag was selected in their reviews. Check out the full list below (organized alphabetically) to see if your favorite made the list.