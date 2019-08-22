Mauro Colagreco and Massimo Bottura Team Up for Bucket List Dinner in Miami

Image zoom Camila Gutiérrez

Those far-fetched dreams you have about dining with some of the world’s best chefs are now a bit more accessible. This December, the third edition of Once Upon a Kitchen hits the New World Center in Miami Beach, where two of the world’s most esteemed chefs will prepare a multi-course meal for an intimate group of diners. Mauro Colagreco – whose restaurant, Mirazur, in Menton, France, earned the number one spot on the 2019 World’s 50 Best Restaurants list – will cook alongside last year’s champion, Massimo Bottura, whose restaurant, Osteria Francescana, in Modena, Italy, topped the rankings in 2018 after previously being named No. 1 in 2016. Bottura was also named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people of 2019, and we're inclined to agree.

The December 1 dinner will also highlight two more culinary all-stars: Alex Atala – whose restaurant, D.O.M., in São Paulo, Brazil, was rated the fourth best in the world in 2012 and currently holds the title of "Acqua Panna Best Restaurant in South America” – and Antonio Bachour, named the best pastry chef in the world at “The Best Chef Awards 2018.”

“This is virtually unheard of,” Barnabas Carrega said in a statement, co-founder and CEO of GR8 Group, the international event agency which created Once Upon a Kitchen three years ago. “To be able to dine under the same roof as the back-to-back victors of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s already rare enough to sample dishes from the No. 1 chef in the world. Now, we’re bringing you the creations from two.”

Though a menu has not yet been released, attendees can expect an indulgent dinner featuring various signature dishes from the four chefs and their restaurants, some of which have been documented on shows like Netflix’s Chef’s Table.

“This dinner, with these icons, will exceed every imaginable expectation,” added Carrega. “If you’re a food lover, it’s truly something you have to experience at least once in your life.”

The event will also include renowned winemaker Roberto Cipresso, who was tapped to create a special cuvée for Pope John Paul II during the 2000 Jubilee. Prior to the dinner, guests will be treated to a crafted cocktail hour, orchestrated by acclaimed mixologist Alex Ott.

Tickets are now on sale, and a reservation for a table or an individual seat can be made through the GR8 Group website.