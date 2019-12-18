My Dad Is Impossible to Shop For, So I’m Giving Him Steak 

Image zoom Omaha Steaks

Everyone in my family knows my dad as the “meat guy.” He’s the one who smokes the turkey on Thanksgiving, bakes the ham at Christmas, and roasts a whole lamb over a spit for our family reunions. He spends hours reading about new grilling tools, he can tell if a steak is perfectly medium-rare at a glance, and he gets genuinely excited when it comes to burger-flipping techniques.

And while you may think it’s easy to pick a holiday gift for the man, he has every tool or gadget under the sun. He’s amassed an impressive collection of thermometers, skillets, tongs, and cutting boards from friends and family, and even gifted himself a Big Green Egg cooker a couple years back. So, this Christmas I’m skipping the trimmings and getting to the meat of the matter. Yes, I’m giving my dad steaks.

RELATED: Gifts for Meat-Obsessed Loved Ones

Of course I’m not going to leave raw meat under the tree. Instead, I’m trusting the company that’s been slicing and sending specialty steaks and more across the country for generations: Omaha Steaks. The edible gifts are great quality and come packaged in freezer-friendly, vacuum-sealed plastic so they’re ready to cook whenever the mood strikes.

Since I’ve never had a better steak than one my dad has cooked (and I’m not even biased), I’m going with the truly impressive 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye. Perfectly trimmed with a 7-inch bone that resembles an axe handle, the highly marbled steak is more than just a looker. That bone adds flavor and moisture for maximum juiciness, and the extra thick cut is aged 21 days so it melts in your mouth like butter.

Image zoom Omaha Steaks

To buy: $160 for two 36-ounce ribeyes; omahasteaks.com

But if your loved one likes variety, Omaha Steaks sells a lot more than just ribeyes. With a wide selection of meats, seafood, sides, and desserts, the brand offers tons of gift packages across a range of price points. From under-$60 gift baskets filled with wine and cheese to a Butcher’s Share option that sends 95 pounds of Private Reserve beef in multiple shipments, there’s something for everyone—even the hardest person to shop for on your list.

If you’re also inspired to give a gift that sizzles, check out the entire selection here. You’ll need to hustle if you want your present to arrive in time for Christmas—December 21 is the last day to shop for holiday delivery.