Attention, New Yorkers: Junebaby's Edouardo Jordan to Cook in Brooklyn

It’s been a fantastic year for Edouardo Jordan, the chef and owner of Junebaby in Seattle. Earlier this year, Food & Wine named Junebaby one of the magazine’s Restaurants of the Year (he was also a 2016 Best New Chef). Then, at the James Beard Awards, Junebaby was recognized again, this time as "Best New Restaurant," making Jordan the first African-American chef to receive the honor. (He was also named the Best Chef: Northwest for his other restaurant, Salare). His streak of success isn’t over yet: Later this summer, Jordan will take his talents to Olmsted in Brooklyn, where he’ll be cooking a one-night-only pop-up dinner.

On July 30, Olmsted chef-owner Greg Baxtrom will host Jordan in his kitchen. Dishes from both Salare and Junebaby will be featured at the event. You can’t buy a ticket or make a reservation—the dinner is walk-in only, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. That means everyone has a fair shot, though we suggest getting there very, very early.

Junebaby specializes in Southern cuisine, inspired by West African cooking traditions, with dishes like chicken fried steak, catfish, and pork neck bones with braised greens on the menu. Meanwhile, Salare features Italian cuisine with an Afro-Caribbean twist. With dishes from both of his restaurants on the menu, guests at the pop-up are likely to experience the full range of Jordan’s culinary prowess without having to fly across the country.

If you live in New York and you’re curious about Jordan’s much-lauded cuisine (Pete Wells gave Junebaby three stars, after all), this event is your best bet. We hope Jordan is testing the waters before opening a new restaurant in New York ... but that’s only speculation for now. We're just happy to hear that Jordan will be letting even more people get a taste of what he’s cooking.