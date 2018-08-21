Olive Garden Has Upgraded Their Never Ending Pasta Pass in an Extreme Way

As August crawls towards September, there is one thing keeping our spirits up: the annual return of Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass. Now in its fifth year, the iconic pass—which grants diners limitless quantities of pasta during a window of eight weeks—has an absurd new spin-off. On Thursday, for the generous price of $300, 1,000 people will be able to purchase an ANNUAL Pasta Pass, which means they are entitled to unlimited Olive Garden pasta for one whole year.

That's 365 days of nonstop spaghetti. That's a calendar year of limitless macaroni. That's 525,600 minutes of infinite ziti—to say nothing of the sauces. Whichever pasta shape you choose (and you can choose multiple, until you are sick), your order will come with unlimited soup or salad and OG's signature, butter-doused breadsticks.

The regular Never Ending Pasta Passes, which cover eight weeks of pasta consumption rather than a whole year, will also go on sale on Thursday, for $100.

“We have the most passionate fans who look forward to Pasta Pass and Never Ending Pasta Bowl throughout the year, and they’ve made it clear that eight weeks just isn’t long enough,” said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, in a press release. “So we listened, and we’re excited to give our guests more of what they’ve been asking for – an Annual Pasta Pass that extends our Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion year-round.”

So here are the details: The $300 "Annual Pasta Pass," which grants a year of unlimited pasta, will be available to purchase at www.PastaPass.com for 30 minutes beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. ET. If a year feels too extreme, you can still purchase a traditional pass: There will be 23,000 regular $100 Never Ending Pasta Passes available for purchase.

Last year, all the available passes were snatched in less than one second, so if you log on at 2:02 p.m. on Thursday, you may as well just give up. You blew it.