Olive Garden Adds Giant Meatball and Footlong Chicken Parm to Its Menu

Sure, people like to talk about the latest diet fad whether it’s eating clean or going keto or slurping oysters to fight depression, but this is still America, and sometimes people just want bigger. Olive Garden has taken that old-school idea to heart, releasing giant versions of four of its Italian classics — fittingly called the new “Giant Italian Classics” menu.

Despite launching on April Fools’ Day, these new meals — which start at $12.99 — are apparently no joke. Topping the bill is a Giant Meatball with Spaghetti, featuring a three-quarter-pound sphere of ground meat. Next up is a Giant Chicken Parmigiana that offers a nearly foot-long cutlet covered in cheese and served (quite aggressively, if you ask me) alongside a helping of fettuccine alfredo. And then finally, diners have two choices when it comes to shells: Giant Four-Cheese Stuffed Shells — which are topped with marinara, alfredo, and toasted breadcrumbs — and Giant Stuffed Shells with Shrimp — which instead offers shrimp, alfredo, and seasoned tomatoes as a topping. And yes, of course you also get your unlimited salad and breadsticks, so no, you have no reason to leave hungry.

“Olive Garden is known for its generously-portioned, craveable Italian food at a strong value — with unlimited salad or homemade soup and breadsticks served with every meal,” Jennifer Arguello, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Olive Garden, said in a statement. “And we regularly hear how much our guests love our timeless dishes like Chicken Parmigiana and our classic meatballs. So, in the spirit of Italian generosity, we’re serving up them up bigger than ever before with the introduction of Giant Italian Classics.”

The casual dining chain says this generosity is set to last until May 27 — which happens to be Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer. So consider this deal the opposite of getting your beach body ready.