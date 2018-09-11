Munich's Oktoberfest Takes Reservations Through OpenTable Now

For the 185th year running, Oktoberfest—the German folk festival marked by copious amounts of beer, brats, and giant pretzels—returns to Munich. From September 22 through October 7, the city will be overrun by travelers hoping to score a coveted spot at one of the tents—all of which have a different vibe (and limited seating). You could just show up and hope that, say, Münchner Knödelei—a tent famous for a carb fever dream known as the dumpling pretzel—has room for your group. Or, you could take out your phone and secure a spot through OpenTable, which is offering Oktoberfest reservations for the first time ever.

In addition to the aforementioned Münchner Knödelei, you can also book seats at the following tents.

Bodos Cafézelt & Cocktailbar: The owner, Bodo E. Müller, is almost as famous for his air guitar as he is for his desserts. Expect to find cakes, strudels, and kirschwasser—a traditional, doughnut-adjacent German pastry filled with jam.

Café Kaiserschmarrn: This spot is known for its coffee and sweets, including German pancakes topped with applesauce.

Festzelt Goldener Hahn: Head here for simple Bavarian fare like roast chicken, potato dumplings, and Obazda (a soft cheese spread).

Fisch-Bäda Wiesnstadl: Okay, Oktoberfest isn't all meat, carbs, and cheese. Here you'll find organic, fair trade dishes, with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options dotting the menu.

Heinzwurst HühnerBraterei: The tent has been owned by the same family for five generations, which, as it turns out, is plenty of time to perfect your sausage-making and duck-roasting techniques.

Oktoberfestzelt Zum Stiftl: Try one of the Hacker-Pschorr beer specials in this ski lodge-style space.

Vinzenzmurr: The original home of Munich's famous breakfast sausage, this spot has been an Oktoberfest staple for 115 years.

Wirtshaus im Schichtl: Meatloaf is the main event here, and the owners serve it with sides of dumplings and sauerkraut.

To check out all of OpenTable's Oktoberfest reservation options, head here. And, if you're planning on celebrating more locally, take a look at our list of the best American Oktoberfest beers.