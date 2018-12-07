College Campus Gets Bacon Vending Machine, Just in Time for Finals

Not that Ohio State University isn’t a fine institution of higher learning, but plenty of Americans are probably more familiar with the school for its football team, which won a national championship in 2014. However, here’s some news that’s even bigger than any Urban Meyer drama: Ohio State has just gotten its own bacon vending machine.

The machine – which sadly will only be up-and-running until December 13—reportedly serves up ready-to-eat, shelf-stable bacon strips and bits for a dollar a pop. Admitted, pre-cooked, shelf-stable bacon isn’t quite as exciting as freshly-cooked bacon straight out of the pan, but—come on—bacon vending machine technology only moves so fast.

But this bacon serving device comes with another amazing Ohio State revelation. The machine was provided by the Ohio Pork Council – and all the products are being donated by the brands Hormel, Sugardale, and Smithfield – because all of the proceeds are benefiting Ohio State’s Meat Science Program. Yes, at Ohio State, you can major in meat. Your communications major is suddenly looking pretty silly, isn’t it? The school even has its own Meat Science Club which announced the vending machine on its Twitter page.

Kick off finals with some bacon! The new vending machine is located in Animal Science Lobby 🥓 pic.twitter.com/FGy4CDtiRs — tOSU MSC (@MSCtOSU) December 5, 2018

“The meat science program is excited to partner with the Ohio Pork Council through the Bacon Vending Machine project,” Lyda G. Garcia, assistant professor of meat science in the Department of Animal Sciences, was quoted as saying. Students in the Meat Science Program will reportedly be the ones stocking and maintaining the machine—which is located in the Animal Science Building at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences—during its run.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Pork Council’s President-Elect Dave Shoup also chimed in. “The Bacon Vending Machine is a unique and fun way for the Ohio Pork Council to support Ohio State students and promote the pork industry at the same time,” he said. And let’s not overlook the obvious here, Dave: It’s also a great way to get bacon.