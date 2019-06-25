Chicago Is Now Home to the ‘World’s Largest Rooftop Bar’

Image zoom Offshore

A regular refrain of the warm weather drinker is “It’s so nice out, we should find a place with outdoor seating.” Well, in Chicago at least, a new bar has opened to rule them all. Located atop the city’s Navy Pier, Offshore has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the “world’s largest rooftop deck.”

In its opening ceremony on Thursday, the massive, third-floor restaurant and bar was informed of their feat by Christina Flounders-Conlon, an adjudicator for Guinness World Records. “After submitting substantial amounts of evidence to Guinness World Records for review and completing a full independent verification of the measurements, I am ready to announce the official result,” she began in a video posted by WBBM780. “The required minimum to set this new record title is 35,520.90 square feet… With a confirmed area today of 52,310.29 square feet, you have set the Guinness World Record title for ‘largest rooftop bar.’”

To put that number in perspective, a football field is 57,600 square feet. And the space can reportedly hold up to 1,000 people.

Image zoom Offshore

But with all that room, Offshore opted for plenty of visual flare as well. The 8,500-square-foot indoor space features a “barrel-vaulted roof and an operable glass enclosure” that “fully retracts allowing the lakeside breeze in, regardless of day or month,” the venue explains. Once outside, a 20,000-square-foot terrace has plenty of varied seating, seven fire pits, and “a 450-square-foot planter with lush greenery shaped like Chicago’s ‘Y’ symbol, a nod to the Chicago River.” The southeast end features a live performance stage, and “two private lawns with sail shade canopies will act as a destination for group gaming, social gatherings, bridal parties, weddings, and much more.”

Of course, without solid food and beverage selections, you might as well win “world’s most disappointing bar,” so Offshore says it has that covered too. The space states that Executive Chef Michael Shrader “will focus on seasonal, modern American cuisine with global influences served as small, shareable plates,” while Clay Livingston “will develop and curate the beverage program seasonally, with playful house made craft cocktails, wine, champagne, and strong local craft beer options to choose from” featuring “signature, Instagrammable drinks.” Okay, now all they need is someone to make sure it doesn’t rain.