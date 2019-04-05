Rhode Island Resort to Host A-List Chefs for 'Women + Wine' Series

As consumers demand a more sustainable and inclusive wine industry, restaurants across the country are increasingly showcasing top women winemakers who have been doing the work for years. Ocean House, a resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, has launched a dinner series that synchs up women-owned wineries with chefs including Anita Lo, Barbara Lynch, Amy Traverso, and Gaby Dalkin.

The dinners begin with a tasting in the resort's Center for Wine & Culinary Arts, which is then followed by a three-course menu in COAST—the state's first (and only) AAA Five Diamond restaurant as of this year.

Below, find the full schedule of chefs and wineries.

Anita Lo (May 2nd) | Paired with Catena Wines

Gaby Dalkin of @WhatsGabyCookin (June 13) | Paired with Chêne Bleu

Barbara Lynch (September 5) | Paired with La Sirena

Amy Traverso (November 7) | Paired with Spottswoode

Courtesy Ocean House

The Ocean House series joins a growing trend of ticketed dinners that celebrate women winemakers. On April 23, Amanda Cohen of NYC's Dirt Candy is hosting a five-course "Women Who Crush Wine Dinner" for $175 a person, featuring natural and organic wines. The event will feature Natalie Oudin of Domaine Oudin; Marine Leys of La Vignereuse; and Coralie Tiphane of La Grange Tiphane.

The "Women + Wine" series is the latest in Ocean House's line of culinary programming. This winter, the resort dressed up an antique Swiss gondala, inside of which they hosted intimate, three-course fondue dinners paired with Veuve Clicquot. The Fondue Express sold out almost immediately, so tickets for these winemaker dinners will probably go quickly.

"Women + Wine" dinners will start at 7 p.m. and are priced at $135 per person, exclusive of taxes and gratuity. Space is limited and reservations can be made online or by calling (855) 318-6102.