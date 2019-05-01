The Obamas Will Produce a Food Show for Kids on Netflix

Michelle Obama has been a long-time advocate for healthy eating, especially for children. When she was First Lady, she planted vegetables in the White House garden, and launched Let’s Move!, a program that aims to help reduce childhood obesity through methods like having schools offer healthier lunch options—whole grains and fresh produce, as opposed to white bread, chocolate milk, and high-sodium foods. And while the current administration has moved to roll back some of Obama’s policies, she’s found another way to advocate for healthy eating. Higher Ground, a production company founded by Michelle and Barack Obama, is working on a healthy eating show for Netflix targeted at kids.

According to Eater, the show—dubbed Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents—will have half-hour episodes and “take young children and their families around the globe on an adventure that tells us the story of our food,” with Drunk History’s Jeremy Konner and Erika Thormahlen (actress, writer, and producer) as co-creators. Other than that, the details are pretty scarce—but we’re really hoping Barack makes an appearance at some point. (Maybe he'll sing?)

While we wait for more news about Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents, there are plenty of other food-centric shows to get excited about on Netflix. The team behind Chef’s Table recently launched a new docuseries called Street Food, which explores—spoiler alert—popular street foods all around the world, as well as profiling the people who make them. Season one focuses on Asia, hitting Bangkok, Thailand; Osaka, Japan; Delhi, India; Yogyakarta, Indonesia; Chiayi, Taiwan; Seoul, South Korea; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Singapore; and Cebu City, Philippines—you can find out about all of the chefs featured in our episode roundup. And for fans of Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, Nailed It! returns for season three on May 17—get ready for more laughs and spectacularly bad baking.

And in other food TV news, Chrissy Teigen and David Chang have announced they'll co-host a food-centric talk show for Hulu. Read more about that project here.