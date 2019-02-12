Oatmeal Has So Much Instagram Clout Right Now

If you've scrolled through Instagram lately and noticed an uptick in oatmeal photos that actually look kinda...good? You're not alone. The breakfast staple has officially gone through a 2019 glow-up, and it has the newfound social media clout to prove it.

Sales of hot cereals jumped 1.3 percent to $1.3 million in the 52-week period ending December 30, 2018, compared to the same period a year earlier, Fast Company reports, based on data from Zion Market Research. And the global oatmeal market is slated to reach $2.5 billion by 2022.

It's probably because oatmeal recently learned how to accessorize (with cut fruit, artful almond butter drizzles, and cacao nibs, to name a few extras), giving acai bowls a run for their money. As Fast Company points out, the humble hot cereal now has over three million results on Instagram (often accompanied by hashtags like #healthydiet, #cleaneating, and #vegan), thanks to a legion of #influencers carefully fanning out banana slices in their oatmeal bowls. Further proof that oatmeal is having a moment: Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (one of the brands leading the oatmeal charge) posted an 11.3 percent increase in sales and a 13.3 percent increase in unit sales.

So, with that in mind, we rounded up Instagram's most #influential #oatmealbowls, in all of their berry-studded, chia seed-dusted glory.

Oatmeal, bananas, almond butter...that's a lot of beige and brown, right? Not exactly the stuff of great Instagram photos, right? Wrong. Caramelize those bananas and you have something that's still brown, yes, but also delicious.

This oatmeal bowl has brownies mixed in, which explains its Instagram popularity.

Blue oatmeal? What witchcraft is this? A teaspoon of spirulina lends this oatmeal bowl its turquoise hue.

Or you could turn your oatmeal yellow with fresh turmeric, cover it with a mix of coconut yogurt and berry powder, and add a bunch of edible flowers (sure, why not).

This one's a classic with an Instagram-y twist—banana slices cut into the shape of bunnies.