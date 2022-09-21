The FDA Has Officially Responded to All Those Jokes About 'NyQuil Chicken' on TikTok

The unappetizing viral recipe has been shared online for years... but is anyone actually making it?

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel and sport for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022
Cough syrup; chicken breasts in a baking dish
Photo: Sujata Jana / EyeEm / Getty Images; Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just learned what you've been doing — or joking about doing — and it would really like you to knock it off. The FDA has recently posted a warning about a bizarre social media trend that involves both marinating and cooking chicken in over-the-counter cough medicine.

The agency's Consumer Update was prompted by a number of TikTok videos that supposedly show people making chicken that has been liberally soaked in NyQuil or other OTC cough syrups. The FDA says that the unappetizing entree, also referred to as "Sleepytime Chicken," could be dangerous, even if you never take a single bite.

"Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways," the agency wrote. "Even if you don't eat the chicken, inhaling the medication's vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs. Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it."

The Nyquil-drenched chicken has recently reappeared on TikTok, but it's been joked about in certain corners of the internet for several years. According to Know Your Meme, "Sleepytime Chicken" first appeared on 4Chan's /ck/ food and cooking board in 2017. (It's probably worth noting that the original post was made on April 1).

It has since appeared on Twitter and has been semi-regularly referenced on Reddit. In September 2020, a post on the r/AwfulEverything subreddit included a TikTok for "Sleepytime Chicken" that seemed to be an obvious gag. (The TikToker said that he used "four-thirds" of a bottle of NyQuil, and he uses a hair straightener as tongs to turn the chicken breasts.)

It's both hard to imagine that anyone would take this seriously and yet also easy to believe that someone might. According to Bloomberg, Tiktok has deleted any videos that reference "NyQuil Chicken" or "Sleepy Chicken," and searching for those terms redirects users to an error message that warns of the dangers of online challenges. "If a challenge is risky or harmful, or if you're not sure if it is, don't do it," the page reads. "It's not worth putting yourself or others at risk."

"Content that promotes dangerous behavior has no place on TikTok," a spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg. "This is not trending on our platform, but we will remove content if found and strongly discourage anyone from engaging in behavior that may be harmful to themselves or others."

The FDA also reminds parents to keep all OTC and prescription medications out of the reach of children, and encourages them to discuss "how social media trends can lead to real, sometimes irreversible, damage." Hopefully this entire concept will disappear, and we can get back to arguing about things like the best way to cook non-NyQuil chicken in an air fryer.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Texas caviar
Don't Mess With Texas Caviar
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
Tocino Burger; Halo Halo Cocktail; Sinigang Na Hipon ; Pinoy Pantry
A New Generation of Filipino American Chefs Is Finding Joy and Community in Cooking Their Heritage
Armen Martirosyan with his mother, Alvard, and his father, Ovakim
The Family Behind Mini Kabob Offers Big Armenian Flavors from a Tiny Restaurant
A Whole Foods Market grocery bag on a kitchen counter
9 Whole Foods Products You Should Buy This August
Downtown Houston, Texas at sunset
The Ultimate 'Top Chef' Houston Location Guide
Ice packs from Amazon
The Best Ice Packs for Every Cooler
what happens when you eat gold
What Happens When You Eat Gold?
Culinary School
Is Culinary School Still Worth It? Four Chefs Weigh In
A server explains the menu to a restaurant patron
The Fine Art of Ordering Off-Menu
White Castle restaurant sign
Yes, White Castle Is on OnlyFans
Restaurant HR Policies
How the John Besh Allegations Are Prompting Restaurants to Reevaluate Their Own Policies
Travis Milton; House-Aged Ribeye Tartar
Appalachia Doesn't Need Saving, It Needs Respect
Foraged wild ingredients
Free Food Is All Around, You Just Have to Learn to Forage for It
chile crisp ice cream sichuan sauce fly by jing
People in Sichuan Are Lining Up for Spicy Chile Oil Soft Serve, and It's Actually Great
Hot Sauce Illustration
Hot Sauce Marketing Is So Aggro, But the Community Behind It Is Surprisingly Sweet