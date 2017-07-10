NYC Restaurant Week Reservations Are Now Available

Reservations are now open for NYC Restaurant Week, a culinary tour of the city through 390 restaurants over the course of a month.

This year, Restaurant Week will highlight food from 34 cultures in 42 neighborhoods across every borough. The program offers dinners at some of the city’s most celebrated restaurants at a discount: Three-course prix-fix lunches are available for just $29, while dinner is just $42 — the perfect excuse for people on a budget who have always wanted the chance to eat at spots like Mr. Chow and Morimoto to finally make that reservation.

“We are so pleased to be commemorating the program’s 25th anniversary milestone this summer and to acknowledge its continued success over so many years as an initiative that has not only sustained our dining sector during slower periods but has also provided New Yorkers and visitors with memorable experiences in the dining capital of the world,” Fred Dixon, NYC & Company president and CEO, one of the event’s marketing partners, said in a statement

Restaurant Week is adding an additional event to their line-up on the 25th anniversary of the food fest: The NYC Restaurant Week Summer Tasting Series will feature an exclusive tasting menu, along with wine-pairings selected by the chefs, for $75 at Bâtard Tribeca, Buttermilk Channel, Maiella, and Amada throughout August. Proceeds from the tickets will go to City Harvest, Citymeals on Wheels and Food Bank NYC. Tickets for those events go on sale July 13.

Restaurant Week started out as a simple four-day event during the 1992 Democratic National Convention at just 100 restaurants. This year, 12 restaurants from the original 1992 line-up will again be participating, notably Gotham Bar & Grill, Le Cirque, The Russian Tea Room, Shun Lee Palace, and Tavern on the Green.

33 new restaurants will also be added to the line up this year including Nobu Downtown, Mission Chinese Food, and Fowler & Wells, marking just a few of New York City’s most storied and exclusive restaurants giving anyone the opportunity to have the dining experience of a lifetime.