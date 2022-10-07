Michelin Guide Announces 19 New Stars for NYC Restaurants

The 2022 guide has a pair of newly two-starred restaurants, while all five three-star establishments maintained their status.

By Food & Wine Editors
Published on October 7, 2022
Tonburi with pea cream and baby lettuce at the Eleven Madison Park restaurant in New York
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor/Getty Images

For many restaurants, finally scoring a Michelin star is a lifelong dream worthy of a celebration. But this year, the biggest news might be a three-star Michelin restaurant breathing a sigh of relief.

Here are the biggest takeaways from yesterday's release of the Michelin Guide for New York City:

Of the 73 restaurants in the Big Apple worthy of Michelin Star status, 19 are new to the list, including two that leapt in at two-star status. However, likely the most intriguing result comes from a restaurant at the top of the list: Despite making a complete — and controversial — vegan overhaul to its menu, Eleven Madison Park has retained the three Michelin stars it's held since 2012.

Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare, Le Bernardin, Masa, and Per Se also kept their three stars, leaving the top of the guide completely unchanged.

"New York's culinary landscape is definitely back on its feet, growing bigger and bigger, proposing more and more innovative offers, ready to achieve new challenges and to reach higher success," Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, stated. "We're also pleased to honor all restaurant teams for their hard work, resilience and unfailing creativity. With 465 restaurants in this 2022 selection, including no less than 62 different cuisine types, from Bib Gourmand to Starred eateries, we have absolutely no doubt that every food lover will find their own tailor-made gem and will experience not only a thrilling, fascinating and dynamic Big Apple, but also, a fabulously tasty one!"

The two-star level has one less total entry than last year, albeit with two newcomers — Chef Melissa Rodriguez's Chelsea Italian restaurant Al Coro and Saga from Chef James Kent located in the Financial District — with three other restaurants dropping off the list.

Meanwhile, this guide's one-star newcomers are:

Additionally, all of these accolades are on top of the 125 restaurants that achieved Bib Gourmand status in 2022 (which itself included 18 newcomers) and the Michelin "Plate" selections. Explore the entire NYC guide at guide.michelin.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
La Tour d'Argent
Legendary Paris Restaurants That Live Up to the Hype
Dubai
Dubai's First Michelin Guide Awards Stars to 11 Restaurants
Toronto, Canada's skyline at sunset
Toronto Is Getting Canada's First Michelin Guide
best pasta cookbooks
The Best Pasta Cookbooks for Home Cooks, Recommended by the Pros
Top Chef "The Final Plate" Episode 1914
The Future of Fine Dining Is in Good Hands with the Season 19 'Top Chef' Winner
Top Chef Season 19 Cheftestant portraits
'Top Chef' Houston: Here Are All the Chefs Competing This Season
Washington D.C. Michelin Stars 2020
Michelin Awards 18 D.C. Restaurants with Stars in 2020 Guide
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
The Next Great Food Cities
These Are America's Next Great Food Cities
chefs-table-tangara-jean-georges-FT-BLOG0717.jpg
A Comprehensive Guide to the Jean-Georges Empire
canlis-eleven-madison-park-video-car.jpg
Exclusive: How Canlis Surprised Eleven Madison Park on Their World's 50 Best Win
Michelin-Guide-Returns-LA-FT.jpg
Michelin Gives New 'Green Clover' Symbol to Sustainable Restaurants
Eleven Madison Park
The 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
Dame
Pantry Goods Take Center Stage at Restaurants This Winter
Fried Food
The Best Fried Food in Every State